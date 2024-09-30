 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

How Halide Process Zero changed my iPhone camera forever

By
Using Halide Process Zero Camera on an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

How much AI is too much AI in pictures? Would you rather have your photos have some grain or have everything look sharpened with bright colors? Do you like what your eyes actually saw or the color-boosted eye-pleasing material appearing on your phone’s screen?

Here is an example. Take a look at the color of the sky. Now look at how the iPhone’s camera perceives it, with all the computation algorithms and signature color tone applied. It’s brazen how vastly different the real versus iPhone color chemistry is. If you go to Reddit and Apple’s Discussions forum, you will run into more contrarian views about the right approach to smartphone photography than there are theories about alien life.

Social media posits that the more colors pop in your photo, the more arresting they are. Purists would have you believe that every soul should make digital memories that are as close to reality as possible.

Related

“Oh, Samsung, the lord of oversaturation.” “Bah, iPhone, too much sharpening and paint-over effect.” “The Pixel is accurate but too boring.” These are recurring arguments among toxic phone users.

What is Project Zero?

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 8.
Notice the smoothened sky in the vanilla iPhone shot and how Halide Process Zero grains can be used for some fantastic monochrome night shots Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

AI in mobile photography is inevitable, whether you like it or not. On one hand, were it not for AI tricks, we wouldn’t have features like Night Sight wowing us with low-light capture. On some occasions, AI goes overboard and makes a mess out of colors.

Let’s also drop the phrase “computational photography,” which is just a fancy way for a brand to say that its “crack team” applied AI algorithms to photos to make them look good. Notably, every major brand has its own unique photo-processing pipeline.

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 13.
A comparison of what Halide captures as a digital negative in Process Zero mode (right) and what you get with a bit of editing (left). Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Most users are content with it. Some do a bit of touch-up in apps like Snapseed. Then there are the manual control savants and RAW aficionados who know what subtle differences in exposure, shadows, and highlights can do to an otherwise bland click.

What if your photos were captured without AI or proprietary image processing rules? What if that perk also came with the RAW capture bonus? That’s the entire premise of Process Zero, an entirely new capture preset in the well-received Halide camera app.

“This is not a photo filter — it really develops photos at the raw, sensor-data level,” says the company. I’ve been using it for the past couple of weeks, and I’ve been mighty impressed by the sheer originality in the pictures I’ve clicked with my iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The best part about Process Zero is that there’s no learning process involved unless you want to fiddle with sliders. The only requirement is that your phone must be running iOS 17 or later. There is no wall baseline drawn here between the “capable” Pro and the “meh” mainline iPhones.

In Process Zero mode, the Halide app clicks a regular JPEG and a DNG (digital negative) you can play with in editing apps like Lightroom. There is even a quick exposure adjustment dial to spark some life into the digital negative.

Take, for example, this click of a tree I clicked in the wee hours of the morning, with a ton of street and decorative lights around. The first one is the DNG captured by Halide Process Zero and edited in Lightroom. I reduced the highlights, blacks, vibrancy, and temperature (to negate the yellow streaks from a nearby lamp) while slightly boosting the shadows, white level, and saturation.

Night mode image clicked and edited on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Below is the HEIF I clicked from the default iPhone camera app. Notice the smoothened-out texture of clouds in the night sky. Those clouds were not visible to the naked eye to begin with. It was the iPhone’s Night Mode kicking into action, and then it aggressively de-noised the picture.

Stock edited image from iPhone 15 Pro Max at night.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Even in broad daylight, while capturing bright subjects like flower petals, the iPhone often delivers photos that are a total chromatic mess. The color accuracy goes for a toss; the branches are darkened, and details from the foliage are lost.

Despite the edits, the Process Zero negative retains some grainy texture, which is not out of character for images captured in dark surroundings. Think of the output you would get from a film camera, which has its own distinct charm.

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 9.
The iPhone’s standard clicks are sharp but lack surface characters at long range. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Daylight shots can be visibly different, but as soon as you enter the domain of challenging light, you have to grapple with noise in the RAW imgaes from Process Zero. While I like some grain, I often ran into unwanted color luminance, which I often had to mask by reducing the exposure and reducing the saturation in fringe areas.

Below is an edited version of the Process Zero picture and the same set of corrections applied to the vanilla camera app picture. The latter appears unnaturally enhanced and shallow.

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 1.
The iPhone camera loves overblowing the colors, especially the sky. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Why should you experiment with Process Zero?

Illustration of iPhone camera processing.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Before I head to another sample, it’s worth noting that applying edits to a non-filtered image is much easier than to a processed image. In the latter case, even subtle changes can dramatically alter the color chemistry and textures, often leaving a nearly unrecognizable image.

This is where the digital negatives captured by Process Zero come to the rescue. Think of Process Zero as that pristine canvas that clicks natural pictures and leaves a lot of space for editing. This can be anything from granular corrections to just applying some artistic filters.

By default, Process Zero pictures look visibly muted compared to what you get with a single click from the iPhone. As you edit them, you can amp up the color profile and make them look livelier without crushing the details.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of what I got by default. Notice the unnaturally blue color of the sky in the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s native click and the peripheral details, where poor shadow work is evident.

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 4.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It goes without saying that RAW photos are, well, raw. They lack the fancy stacking and HDR computation pipeline that enhances colors and makes pictures look great on a phone’s screen. To the naked eye, they look flat and almost bland.

The shadows are dull, and there is little semblance to what you would perceive as depth. But when compared side to side with a picture clicked with the iPhone’s default camera, you start seeing the aggressive saturation at play and the shoddy work with exposure.

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 5.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Project Zero doesn’t always deliver shots that can beat the iPhone’s default output. But there are occasions where a non-AI DNG is not only the more accurate version but also solves a few problems while at it — banding and paint-over effect.

The latter is a well-known iPhone problem, and it has only worsened over the years. In its bid to deliver well-defined objects in a picture, a lot of oversharpening is done, and if that means sacrificing some surface details to get rid of the noise, the iPhone won’t object to the approach.

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 2.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

As a result, we often see sharp lines, high contrast, and overexposed colors, losing subtleties of surface texture. This is especially evident in long-range shots. Take, for example, this shot of a boat in the ocean that was clicked at a 5x zoom level. Pay attention to the outline of the boat’s shape as well as the color transitions.

Now, look at the image next to it. It was taken in Process Zero mode. The boat looks a lot more natural, especially the edges. Yes, there is a visibly high amount of noise, but the grainy texture actually carries color information here. At the cost of sharp lines, it retains the original

Halide Process Zero is the iPhone camera tool I’ve been waiting for

Comparison images clicked by stock iPhone and Halide Process Zero Camera sample 3.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Project Halide is not exactly a solution or some magic potion that will instantly lift your social media game. Instead, it’s a fun little experiment that shows what photos without a ton of on-device processing look like.

It’s more like a color purity filter, with the bonus of clicking a raw negative that you can use as a testbed to hone your photography skills or just play with filters. A healthy bunch of samples used in this story were edited in Lightroom on the iPhone. For a few, I imported them to Photoshop Express to apply precise color and exposure adjustments to the background and a handful of other subjects that should be in focus.

Editing Halide Process Zero images on an iPad Pro M4.
It’s not rocket science. But whatever little edits you make, the results are worth the effort. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

But what stood out for me was the relief from unrealistic image processing and the ability to get photos that look real in a sea of clicks choking on brute automatic adjustments. There is a sense of unmistakable realism in these pictures.

Of course, there are some drawbacks, too. For example, you can’t take 48-megapixel shots with Process Zero. Not yet. You can’t enjoy intermediate zoom range, as you are limited to shooting at the native magnification levels of each sensor.

It’s an experiment if I can take the liberty to describe it as such. But it’s a fulfilling contrarian approach to smartphone photography. It’s a hit or miss, too. But when the results are right, they are a sight to behold.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The iPhone 16 is having battery life problems. Here’s what we know
Battery page on the iPhone 16.

Do you feel like your battery life has worsened since upgrading to iOS 18? If so, you aren't alone. Dozens of users are reporting excessive amounts of battery drain, specifically on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. But is there a fix? Unfortunately, not yet.

According to MacRumors, there's a long-running thread with hundreds of posts from users lamenting their battery's lack of joie de vivre. One user said their phone drops from 100% charge to 60% by midday, even though there was no heavy usage during that time. Another user reported a battery drain of around 1% every five minutes. Obviously, this isn't a great look for Apple.

Read more
Photographic Styles is the best iPhone feature I’ve used in years
Using Photographic Styles control pad on iPhone 16 Pro.

What makes a good photo? For the average person, anything with tons of punchy colors and sharp lines that can elicit some envy-filled comments on social media is good enough. A few would argue that you need reality in a picture, perfect or otherwise, and not a saturated, computationally generated mess.

I recently spent $20 on the Halide app to find out what an AI-free, computation-free picture looks like. The results from the aptly named Process Zero were a revelation. But as any photographer would tell you, a camera is only as good as the hands using it.

Read more
Samsung is catching up to the iPhone in an unexpected way
A person holding a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and an Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

It's a well-known fact that Apple products retain value for much longer than non-Apple products. Or is it? According to recent data from SellCell, things might be changing.

According to its report, SellCell says that iPhones still hold their value better than the competition, but they depreciate faster with every new release. At the same time, Samsung's flagship models have begun to last a little longer. In fact — and get ready for a lot of numbers — the iPhone has seen almost a 5% drop in value year-over-year since the iPhone 12 was released — and the iPhone 16 is losing value 8% faster than the iPhone 15 and has lost an average of 41.2% of its value in the first two weeks since release. That's a much greater loss than the iPhone 14 and 15 models, at 33% and 33.2%, respectively.

Read more