Don’t have a Pixel or Nexus? How to get the Oreo Launcher on any Android device

Recently, Google announced the latest version of Android called Oreo and promised to push it out to Pixel and Nexus devices. Unfortunately, for owners of other Android devices there is no telling when Oreo will be available on any other phones.

There is no need to fear, though. Some developers have figured out how to get the Android Oreo Launcher to devices it normally wouldn’t be available on. They ported the new Pixel 2.0 or Oreo Launcher to an APK file that can be installed on any Android phone. In case you are worrying, a Root is not required.

Reddit user Amir Z and another Android developer called DeleteScape were able to get this package to work on a number of Android phones that can’t normally get the update from the Play Store. Thankfully, this is not too hard to do on your own. To install the Oreo Launcher on your Android device takes a couple of easy steps, as you will see in this video.

Installation

First, you want to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources on your phone. To do this, go to Settings and tap Security. Once there, find Unknown Sources and slide the bar to the right to turn it on.

Next, go to the GitHub page at this link. Once there tap the Rootless Pixel Launcher 2.1 update and select the Launcher3-aosp-debug.apk download link. After the link downloads, tap it and then tap install.

Once the launcher is installed, tap the home button and select Always, so that Launcher3 will run every time you hit the home button. This basically sets Launcher3 as your default launcher. Then turn on notifications for Launcher3 when you are prompted.

Undo installation

Go to Settings, then open Apps. Once there find the Launcher3 app and select it. Tap Open by default and tap the Clear defaults button. When you hit the back button you will be allowed to uninstall Launcher3.

The Oreo Launcher is not that much different from the Nougat Launcher. There are small, subtle changes that make the new Oreo Launcher slightly better. Since the self-install is so easy to do, and undo, you might as well give it a try.

David Cogen, a regular contributor here at Digital Trends, runs TheUnlockr.com, a popular tech blog that focuses on tech news, tips and tricks, and the latest tech. You can also find him over at Twitter discussing the latest tech trends.