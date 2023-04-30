 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to use ChatGPT on Telegram

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Telegram, with over 700 million monthly active users across the globe, also happens to be one of the most feature-rich messaging apps out there. In fact, it was one of the first communication apps that embraced the idea of bots, allowing for a wide array of automated tasks, ranging from email management and translation to file conversion and broadcasting. AI chatbots, naturally, are also quite big on Telegram.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Telegram app

  • SwiftKey keyboard

If you are looking to indulge in some AI convenience on Telegram, the most obvious way is using AI bots based on the GPT models, the language engine powering OpenAI’s wildly popular ChatGPT system. However, the best and most reliable option for accessing a GPT-reliant conversational AI is Bing Chat, which is now directly baked into Microsoft’s Swiftkey keyboard.

Prefer using WhatsApp? See our guide on how to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

Telegram app with messages sent by ParagraphAI. When asked if by my friend if I was using ParagraphAI, the app responded: "No, it's not ParagraphAl. We are using different keyboard technology. Let me know if you have any other questions."
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

How to use ChatGPT on Telegram with a keyboard app

Not only is Bing Chat based on the latest GPT-4 language model, but it also offers more control over the quality of answers you get. Above all, it’s free, compared to the AI bots that quickly hit the query limit and start asking for a subscription fee.

If you want to access ChatGPT on Telegram, this is the best way to go. Here's how it works:

Step 1: Head over to the Play Store or the App Store and download the Microsoft SwiftKey app on your phone.

SwiftKey Keyboard

Step 2: Once it’s downloaded, enable SwiftKey as the preferred keyboard on your phone. To do so, launch the preinstalled keyboard on your phone in any application and simply tap or press on the circular globe button, and you will see a list of keyboards available.

Related

Step 3: From the pop-up window, select Microsoft SwiftKey.

Step 4: After selecting Microsoft SwiftKey as your preferred keyboard, tap on the Bing Chat icon in the top-left corner.

Step 5: Once you tap on the Bing icon, you will see three options at the top: Search, Tone, and Chat.

Step 6: Select the Chat option to get started with an AI conversation.

Step 7: Once you’re done with your query, tap on the brush icon on the left to start anew.

Telegram app download. Credits: Telegram
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How to use ChatGPT bots on Telegram

The only other reliable option to access ChatGPT, or any other GPT-based conversational model, on Telegram is the bots. However, do keep in mind that most of these hit the limit of AI interactions pretty quick. In some cases, you are only allowed five queries each day. After that, you will be pushed to the paid subscription tier. They also aren’t as responsive as Bing Chat in SwiftKey.

With those drawbacks out of the way, let’s talk about the ChatGPT bots. The most reliable bots that we've come across so far on Telegram are ChatGPTonTelegram, BuddyGPT, and RogerDaVinci. For the sake of illustration, we will describe the setup process of ChatGPTonTelegram. Here’s how you can access the AI bot:

Step 1: Open the web browser on your phone and visit the chatgptontelegram.com website.

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, tap on the purple Get Started for Free button. Doing so will open a dedicated chat page with the AI bot in Telegram.

Step 3: As soon as you are redirected to the app, the bot will share a series of instructional messages. That’s a neat touch, but the best part is that aside from one-on-one chats, you can also summon the ChatGPT bot in group chats or in an existing person-to-person chat with a simple text prompt.

Step 4: Once you’re done with the instructions, you can simply type away whatever query you have, and the ChatGPT bot will serve upthe appropriate response.

Why you should use Bing Chat in SwiftKey over a Telegram bot

Compared to a ChatGPT bot that lives as a separate Telegram chat, Bing Chat on SwiftKey is superior in every way.

First, it is based on the latest GPT-4 model by OpenAI, which now also powers the updated version of ChatGPT. But unlike ChatGPT, Bing Chat on the SwiftKey keyboard also lets you pick the tone of your answers between creative, balanced, and precise options.

If you don’t feel like typing in a long text-based query, you can simply voice type your way, thanks to the dictation feature on SwiftKey, which is also carried to the Bing Chat interface. Another huge advantage is that SwiftKey bakes a full-fledged browser right into your keyboard.

For example, let’s say you’re chatting with your friend on Telegram and quickly need to do a web search to verify or find something. Instead of heading over to a browser, simply launch the Bing feature on the keyboard and tap on the Search option. Enter your query, and you will get web search results right on the keyboard. That’s extremely convenient and a one-of-a-kind convenience to save you time and effort.

But as a user, the biggest perk is that Bing Chat is free. You can post as many queries as you want, or search your way through the web, right on the SwiftKey keyboard. The dedicated Telegram bots don’t offer that convenience. Plus, they are noticeably slower and often return an error due to server woes.

ChatGPT bots on Telegram are a convenient option, but do keep in mind that none of them are an unlimited free lunch. Some of the bots have a free allowance as stingy as five ChatGPT queries per day before they start asking for a subscription fee or a hefty one-time payment to generate chat tokens.

And even though the likes of ChatGPTonTelegram claim that they don’t save any user data, they don’t also have a fleshed-out privacy policy, nor do they have to abide by the stringent disclosure policies that Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store have put in place for standalone apps.

We would trust these bots with only generic queries that don’t give away any shred of sensitive or personally identifiable information. Instead, we'd ideally suggest that you visit the dedicated ChatGPT portal and enable the new chat history deletion feature before you go ahead with your AI chat sessions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor

Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing professionally. Aside from keeping a track of the latest developments in the segment, he also tests out the newest gizmos, serves hot opinions about disastrous product decisions, and occasionally talks to smarter people for stories that connect tech with our lives. Previously, he has worked with prestigious names like NDTV Gadgets 360, Beebom, and Pocketnow. When he's not busy furiously typing on his precious mechanical keyboard, he likes to play Doom Eternal and cooks weird delicacies.

Check your inbox — Google may have invited you to use Bard, its ChatGPT rival
ChatGPT versus Google on smartphones.

AI chatbots have been the subject of much public fascination as of late, with the likes of ChatGPT continuously making headlines. But now, Google is finally getting in on the trend by soft-launching Bard for select Pixel users.

Bard is Google's AI chatbot that was previously unavailable to the public, but according to a report from 9to5Google, the company is inviting some of its most loyal and dedicated customers to give it a try.

Read more
How to replace Siri with ChatGPT on your iPhone
Siri in action on an iPhone.

AI is all the rage these days, with ChatGPT seemingly taking over the world. No matter where you turn or look, there’s something about AI or ChatGPT being discussed online.

Read more
Forget Twitter — this social media app has ChatGPT built-in
Koo app store listing

Koo, a social media app developed in India that pushes itself as a Twitter replacement, is deploying ChatGPT smarts to prop its appeal. The company says Koo is the “first microblogging platform in the world” to integrate ChatGPT to boost the creative flow. Koo follows in the footsteps of Snapchat in deploying ChatGPT for some cutting-edge AI bragging rights.
At the moment, the ChatGPT integration is only available to creators with a sizeable following or those with a verified badge. However, it will soon be available for everyone without any follower count restriction. So far, the company hasn’t said anything about charging users for the feature, or whether it might be moved to a premium tier in the near future, considering the fact that OpenAI’s viral tool is embracing the API route for commercial usage.

Aside from text prompts, Koo users can also use the voice dictation feature to interact with the AI. The draft section of Koo app will let users accomplish tasks like “finding the top news of the day or asking for a quote from a well-known personality or even asking for the post or a blog to be written.” The latter is worrisome, which I’ve briefly discussed below. There's also some precedent for that out there with apps like Paragraph AI doing everything from generating content in various styles to taking over even your messaging app conversations.
Koo is pushing itself as a Twitter alternative and says it has accumulated over 50 million downloads ... but hasn’t disclosed the number of users. However, it looks like the Koo is trying to boost its appeal by recruiting the hottest new tool on the internet, one that will also be immensely convenient to churn out human-like thoughtful content in bulk — which is again the easy route to grabbing more eyeballs.

Read more