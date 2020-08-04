  1. Mobile

How to use Nearby Share on Android devices

By

Android just introduced its version of Apple AirDrop, which lets you share content with your friends seamlessly. 

Nearby Share was introduced on Tuesday to select Google Pixel and Samsung devices with Android 6.0 and above. The new feature allows you to share files, links, pictures, and more to those nearby. 

Unlike Apple’s AirDrop, Nearby Share only allows you to share content with people in your contacts list, which protects you from getting weird photos from strangers you pass on the street. You can even choose which contacts will see your device or remain hidden to all nearby devices. 

Google

Here’s how to use the new feature: 

  • Make sure your Bluetooth and Location are turned on 
  • Open Settings
  • Tap Google > Device Connections
  • Tap Nearby ShareTurn on

Once your sharing is turned on, you can now share content with someone nearby.

  • Open whatever you want to share, whether it’s a photo or a webpage 
  • Tap Share > Nearby Share
  • Make sure your phone and your friend’s phone are held close to each other 
  • A list of nearby devices will pop up, where you can then choose which device to send to
  • After you tap Send, you’ll get a message saying Sending and then one saying Sent to confirm 
  • If someone is trying to send you content, you’ll receive a notification on your phone where you can tap Accept 

Some things to keep in mind when using the feature is that both phones have to have Bluetooth and Location must be turned on for sharing to work. Both phones must also be within 1 foot of each other to share. 

Google said Nearby Share would soon become available to transfer between Chromebooks and Android phones. Digital Trends reached out to Google to find out when the feature would be available to more Google devices and phones. We will update this story when we hear back. 

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Surface, and Pixel tablet deals for August 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

How to set up an Amazon Echo

All-new Amazon Echo in living room

You can buy a Pixel 4a now, but Google’s already teasing the Pixel 5

google pixel 4a 5 news press feat

How to find your own phone number on iOS or Android

Rebtel Calling

Verizon expands rural internet options with LTE Home Internet

Verizon

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 8: Getting the best bang for your buck

oneplus nord review charger port

The best chargers for the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max

Apple confirms that the new 2020 iPhones will launch later than normal

The funniest questions to ask Siri

The Oppo Watch charges its way to a day’s worth of battery life in 15 minutes

The best Bluetooth trackers for 2020

tile sticker slim mate pro hands on 2019 review 2

Apple Watch Series 3 down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

airpods pro apple watch series 3 5 deals amazon verizon pre memorial day sale 2020 review 4 2 720x720

Amazon discounts iPad Mini and iPad Pro in time for back-to-school

apple ipad mini pro samsung galaxy tab a 7 0 s6 best buy work from home deals 2019 13b 768x768

The best iPad stands

Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Deals Guide