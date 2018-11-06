Digital Trends
How to watch the Samsung Developer Conference 2018 keynote

Christian de Looper
While the Samsung Developer Conference may not be as consumer-focused as the likes of Apple’s WWDC or Google I/O, this year could be a little different. Rumors have been circulating for months that Samsung could tease its upcoming foldable smartphone, set to be the company’s most innovative release in years. Skepticism certainly abounds surrounding the very concept of the foldable smartphone — but if it does take off, Samsung’s announcement could be the biggest thing to happen to smartphones since the launch of the iPhone in 2007.

Of course, you might be interested in checking out the announcement for yourself — and thankfully, there are a few ways to do so. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Samsung Developer Conference 2018 keynote at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 7 (the event continues on Thursday, November 8).

Watch the SDC keynote on YouTube

Perhaps the easiest and most convenient way to watch the Samsung Developer Conference keynote is through YouTube. Samsung is only streaming the keynote the first day of the Samsung Developer Conference, so if you want t0 watch the entire second-day keynote, you’ll need to do it somewhere else. The company is, however, streaming a so-called “Day 2 Spotlight” on YouTube.

Stream Day 1 SDC keynote on YouTube here

Stream Day 2 SDC Spotlight session on YouTube here

Watch the SDC keynote on Facebook

Perhaps you’d prefer to watch the keynote on Facebook. If so, Samsung is streaming the keynotes for both day 1 and day 2 of the developer conference on Facebook. You can check out the streams for the Samsung Developer Conference using the links below.

Stream Day 1 SDC keynote on Facebook here

Stream Day 2 SDC keynote on Facebook here

Watch the SDC keynote on Livestream

Prefer to steer clear from the Facebook and Google overlords? You’re in luck — Samsung is streaming the event on Livestream too. It’s currently unclear if Samsung is streaming the day 1 keynote only or both days on Livestream.

Stream Day 1 SDC keynote on Livestream here

Stay tuned

Whether you tune in to the Samsung Developer Conference keynotes or not, we’ll be covering all the most important announcements — including any information we get about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone. Keep an eye on this post for any news related to the Samsung foldable phone.

