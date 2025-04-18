 Skip to main content
I bought $9 AirPods Pro, the results were shocking!

By
9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Have you ever been to China? I’m on my eighth visit to the biggest country in the world, at least by population size, and a country that’s integral to all of the technology we use today. 

A boom in manufacturing and technological advancements over the past 40 years has positioned Shenzhen, located next to Hong Kong and previously a fishing village, as arguably the most important city in technology. Most major tech companies have a significant presence in this city, and alongside that, many of the factories that produce our favorite consumer electronics are also based here. 

9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

I’ve spent almost two weeks in China, and yesterday I paid a visit to Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest and craziest electronics fair. This is where you can find the best internal components — ideal if you’re building a tech product of your own — as well as finished products that are often indistinguishable from the real thing. 

You can also buy the best products at insanely affordable prices, as I found with these AirPods Pro.

Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 cost me just $9

9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

In Huaqiangbei, you’ll find a series of markets selling a variety of products that you’re familiar with. They also offer a range of phones and accessories that aren’t commonly seen, but most stalls also promote their wares through Apple Watches, Apple cables, and Apple AirPods. I bought all three of these while in Huaqiangbei, and the most interesting is the AirPods Pro 2

It’s easy to mistake this as a pair of fake AirPods Pro — something that you have to be wary of, regardless of where you buy them from, unless it’s directly from an authorized retailer — but it turns out, they’re real. They’re a pair that was either lost or given to the Genius Bar as part of a warranty claim, and they made their way to Shenzhen.

9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

They come in a case that reads ‘Designed by Apple in California’ and ‘Made in China’. The case features USB-C charging. They fit exactly like the AirPods Pro 2 do. While they didn’t have a case with magnetic charging (and I checked several stores), they are a genuine pair of AirPods Pro that I bought at a fraction of the price.

This pair cost me just 70 RMB, which converts to $9.59 at the time of writing. For context, the AirPods Pro 2 costs between $179 (on sale) and $249 (MSRP), so to pay less than 5% of the price is incredible. However, does it work properly? The answer may surprise you!

Do $9 AirPods Pro 2 work properly?

9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

This was my biggest concern when buying them, but in reality, even a $9 pair of AirPods Pro 2 that just played audio would have been a worthwhile investment. It turns out that this may be the best $9 I’ve ever spent.

When you buy a pair of AirPods Pro from Apple, they appear on your iPhone screen, making it easy to connect. When you buy these, they don’t, but once connected, the same window appears on-screen when you open or close the case. Yet, when connected, all the regular features, such as spatial audio, head tracking, and noise cancellation, work just as well as my original pair of AirPods Pro 2.

9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

What about other Apple features? This is where things get murky. On my Mac, they sync and appear within my Bluetooth menu as AirPods Pro #8, which is automatically set as the name, as I’ve had seven other pairs. Yet, they won’t connect automatically unless you disconnect them from the iPhone.

There are a couple of issues that I’ve noticed. First, the left earbud sometimes disconnects, whereas the right earbud works perfectly. Secondly, the spatial tracking doesn’t work as well as my original pair, but these are small gripes.

What about AppleCare? This is where things get interesting.

Are these real AirPods Pro 2?

9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

According to Apple’s coverage checker, it comes with AppleCare until July 2026. It has a purchase date of July 2024, which essentially means I’ve got someone’s old pair that has almost certainly been refurbished and repaired. It’s not just AppleCare, but AppleCare+, which includes coverage for damage.

This answers the question about whether these are real; the answer is that they are. Have you ever wondered what happens when the Genius Bar replaces your product? There’s a strong chance it ends up in Huaqiangbei, but how is still a mystery.

9 dollar pair of AirPods Pro 2
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

There are hundreds of stalls selling these, so it’s unclear whether I just got lucky or if all of them are of this quality. What is undeniable, however, is that this is a bargain like no other. The timing is fortuitous… The pair I bought from Apple last year is currently on a Qatar flight somewhere, waiting to be found. I had also lost the right earbud, and instead of paying $89 to replace it, or $249 to replace the entire set, I’ve sourced a replacement for just $9.

This will be the bargain of the year, bar none. Excuse me while I pick up a few more pairs, just in case! I wonder if they’ll make it onto our best earbuds list!

