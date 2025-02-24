 Skip to main content
I customized Casetify’s phone case-inspired luggage to match my car

By
The Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Casetify makes cases for your smartphone, and in a logical but still unexpected move, it has introduced a piece of carry-on luggage to go with them. What makes it really special is it’s modeled after its crazy (but actually very cool) and highly protective Ultra Bounce phone case. It’s called the Casetify Bounce Carry-on Suitcase, and here’s how I’ve made it the perfect partner for my travel plans for 2025.

Styled after a phone case

The Casetify Carry-On Suitcase with the Casetify Ultra Bounce case.
Casetify Ultra Bounce case Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’ve used a Casetify Impact case on my iPhone for more than a year and love the blend of style and durability, but it didn’t prepare me for the madness of the Ultra Bounce case and its bumper-style corner protection pads. Casetify has now taken those bumpers, sized them up, and used them as the basis for its Bounce suitcase. There’s one at each top corner, bookending the 360-degree spinner wheels. The shell is made from polycarbonate, and the whole thing weighs just under four kilograms (8.23 pounds).

Unlike the flexible bumpers on the Ultra Bounce case, the suitcase’s bumpers are solid, providing strong protection against bumps and scrapes, and they should help keep the combination lock safe from knocks too. Turn the case over and there are four, free-spinning wheels, each with a rubber tire, which fully rotate for plenty of maneuverability. A zip with large, easy to grip zippers runs around the case, plus there’s a fixed and extendable handle on the top of the case.

1 of 4
The lock, extendable handle, and zip on the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The protective corner on the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The wheels on the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The Casetify Carry-On Suitcase's wheel.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Open the case up and there are two large compartments separated by a removable center panel complete with multiple pockets. One half of the case has its own built-in zip-up cover, again with a pocket, while the other side has a four-point strap with a magnetic clasp. Inside the case you’ll also find two separate soft, mesh storage cubes to make packing easier.

The whole thing looks really premium and feels extremely well made, and as you’d expect Casetify has put it through a range of travel-specific toughness tests, from temperature tests to making sure the handle and wheels survive some rough handling, to ensure it lasts. The company is so certain of its durability, it offers a lifetime warranty on the Bounce Carry-On Suitcase.

My own custom luggage

The Casetify Carry-On Suitcase inside the trunk of a car.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Like so many of Casetify’s smartphone cases, the Bounce Carry-on Suitcase can be customized and personalized, and this is what really attracted me to it. There are three main case colors to choose from — black, blue, or red — and you can add different colors to the main panel, along with your choice of text in different fonts too. I love the Casetify branding in the corners, which matches the branding on the camera cutouts on many of its cases.

The opportunity to customize the look presented me with an opportunity. In 2025 I want to go on more driving tours of the U.K., exploring places I’ve never had the chance to visit before. While I’d usually just throw some things in a squashy bag, why not travel in style? I decided to get the Bounce Carry-On Suitcase in black, with the letters MKU in red placed in the bottom corner of the front panel.

1 of 5
The corner of the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The inside of the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase, with a MacBook Air for scale.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch for scale Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The inside of the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The label inside the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The included packing cubes with the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Packing cubes included Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Why? It matches my Porsche Boxster S’s Basalt Black paintwork and Carrera Red interior, and the letters correspond to its private license plate. The finished product looks brilliant, just like a genuine custom piece of luggage made for my car. It fits perfectly in the modestly sized trunk, and easily stands upright in the “frunk” too. For more real-world size comparisons, a medium-sized cat made itself at home inside the case, and the dimensions — 36 x 54 x 24 centimeters — make it suitable as a piece of large carry-on luggage with many airlines.

Looking forward to using the case

1 of 5
A cat inside the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Medium-sized cat for scale Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The Casetify Carry-On Suitcase with a Casetify Impact case.
Casetify Impact Case Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The lock on the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
i customized casetifys phone case inspired luggage to match my car casetify bounce options
Casetify
i customized casetifys phone case inspired luggage to match my car casetify bounce suitcase colors
Casetify

The case’s solidity impresses, with little flex in the panels and none in the corners. The extendable aluminum handle doesn’t bend and remains fairly solid when held, meaning the case is easy to drag around, while the wheels freely rotate on different surfaces, helped by the rubber tires. There’s a space inside the case for an Apple AirTag, and all the pockets are great for securing all those little items that are easily lost in the larger compartments.

My personal choice of case design is subtle, but you can go completely mad with the Bounce Carry-On Suitcase if you prefer, with a choice of six bright background colors for the front panel, and 11 different colors for the fonts, which can then be sized up to take up the majority of the main panel. If you want a Casetify Carry-On Suitcase for yourself, it costs $399 and is available through the company’s website in the U.S. and South Korea.

The protective corner on the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

My first trip with the Casetify Carry-On Suitcase is still to come, but it easily holds enough clothes and other items for a long weekend away, and does so in style. Casetify makes my favorite smartphone case, and now it has made a piece of luggage that to anyone who sees it, appears custom-made for my car. I can’t wait to get out on the road later this year with the Casetify suitcase in the trunk.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
