 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I finally tried the Android tablet made for seniors, and I’m impressed

By
GrandPad with Grandie Chat
Jason Howell / Digital Trends
The CES 2025 logo.
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 26 minutes ago

GrandPad, the Android tablet designed for seniors, has been around for years. However, it’s not something I’ve ever been able to try for myself. I had a chance to change that at CES 2025, so I did.

What I discovered is a surprisingly competent senior-focused Android tablet, and one that now has a splash of AI to boot. Here’s what I learned during my hands-on time with the GrandPad.

Recommended Videos

A tablet tailored for seniors

GrandPad in hand
Jason Howell / Digital Trends

At its core, the GrandPad is an 8-inch tablet designed specifically for older, less technologically confident users. The device aims to keep seniors connected to their family, friends, and caregivers while promoting independence and confidence with current technologies.

Related

During hands-on testing, the tablet’s resemblance to the classic Nexus 7 became quickly apparent. This similarity is no coincidence, as the GrandPad’s roots trace back to a modified Nexus 7, which served as the initial prototype.

The tablet boasts several features that make it more accessible to its target audience. These include large, easy-to-read icons and simplified navigation combined with support for video calls, multiplayer turn-based games, and photo sharing that doesn’t rely on a public network, along with personalized content tailored to each user’s interests.

The GrandPad’s bread and butter

GrandPad rear camera housing
Jason Howell / Digital Trends

One standout feature of the GrandPad is its 24/7, 365-day-a-year proactive customer care team based in the U.S. Isaac Lien, co-founder of GrandPad, highlighted the team’s dedication: “If their battery is running low and we see it’s dying and not on the charger, we’ll just call and say, ‘Hey, it looks like your battery might be running low, reminder to put it on the charger.'”

Lien further emphasized the importance of this service, stating: “For many of our customers, loneliness is a huge issue. It’s wintertime, and they’re sitting at home alone. We want them to call.” He added, “You call us on Christmas Eve at 3 a.m., we’ll answer.”

Security is critical to the GrandPad experience. The tablet includes a private network for blocking spam and scam calls, a dedicated GrandPad email address to filter untrusted communication, and a persistent LTE connection using an included SIM card. These features ensure the device always has access to critical security updates, even when Wi-Fi is unavailable.

GrandPad holiday image
GrandPad / GrandPad

When my concerns about GrandPad’s use of Android 8 AOSP (from 2017) were raised, Lien assured me that critical security updates are pushed to the device silently overnight. The GrandPad software’s modular and configurable nature allows users to receive security updates without friction or interference.

The GrandPad team is constantly upgrading the user experience as well, though they realize that some users may be unaware of or uninterested in those changes. The company offers proactive customer support to inform users about updates and new features, and users have the choice to stay with their familiar interface or upgrade with guided assistance from GrandPad support.

Grandie Chat adds AI to the mix

GrandPad Grandie Chat Discovery
GrandPad / GrandPad

At CES 2025, GrandPad was showing off “Grandie Chat,” an AI-driven, voice-controlled feature that leverages OpenAI’s models to provide an intuitive way for seniors to interact with technology. This new feature has led to GrandPad users adopting generative AI at three times the rate of others in their age group.

“Some users have never used a computer before,” said Lien. “But with Grandie Chat, once they realize it’s just like talking, they say, ‘Oh, it’s so easy, I’m just having a conversation.'”

Grandie Chat eliminates the need for typing through voice interaction and preprogrammed prompts, making it incredibly user-friendly for the elderly. While currently utilizing OpenAI’s models as the primary large language model (LLM) brain, GrandPad continuously tests different models to achieve optimal performance and user experience.

GrandPad wireless chargin dock
Jason Howell / Digital Trends

The GrandPad comes with a wireless charging stand that exemplifies the company’s attention to user needs. The tablet easily slides into place without the hassle of aligning pogo pins or plugging in cables – a significant benefit for the device’s target users. The stand is also convenient for video calls.

With its blend of simplicity, security, and LLM-based AI, GrandPad really is unlike any other tablet available. It’s certainly not the tablet for everyone, but for a grandparent who wants a way to stay connected with an simple-to-use device, it’s easy to see why the GrandPad is so appealing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Howell
Jason Howell
Contributor
Jason Howell is a YouTube creator and host of the AI Inside, Techsploder, and Android Faithful podcasts.
Specs for a budget OnePlus Android tablet just leaked, and they look great
Open Canvas on OnePlus Pad 2 that is also being used as a Windows monitor.

Get ready for a potential game-changer in the budget tablet market. A recent leak from Digital Chat Station, shared by Android Authority, suggests that OnePlus is preparing to launch a new “Standard Edition” tablet with impressive features.

This tablet may feature a large 11.6-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It will also come equipped with a substantial 9,520mAh battery that supports 67-watt fast charging, ensuring extended usage hours. So far, all are very promising specs.

Read more
How I made my Android tablet better than a Windows laptop
OnePlus Pad 2 used as a wireless Windows monitor, kept in front of a Keychron K2V2 mechanical keyboard and Logitech MX Master 3S on a table.

Roughly two years ago, I argued how almost every company making Android devices wants an ecosystem like Apple, but they just can't have it! Two years later, I still feel the same, even though brands have landscaped their ecosystems to present better cross-device connectivity (an essence of ecosystems).

However, brands haven't been able to overcome the detachment between Android and Windows yet, which has especially alienated productivity-oriented devices like big and powerful Android tablets from realizing their full potential.

Read more
Samsung’s next tablet may have a big edge over the iPad Pro
Recent apps view on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve come across a few purported product renders of the next flagship Samsung tablet, along with some details of its key specs. Now, leaker Evan Blass has shared an alleged render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra that reveals one stunning detail.

Alongside the bottom edge of the tablet, we get not one, but two USB Type-C ports. This isn't the first time we have seen this feature, but it is a fresh approach for Samsung tablets. The rest of the design — including its slim metallic shell, dual cameras, thin bezels, and notch — is carried over from its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Read more