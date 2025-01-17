I finally tried the Android tablet made for seniors, and I’m impressed

Table of Contents Table of Contents A tablet tailored for seniors The GrandPad’s bread and butter Grandie Chat adds AI to the mix

GrandPad, the Android tablet designed for seniors, has been around for years. However, it’s not something I’ve ever been able to try for myself. I had a chance to change that at CES 2025, so I did.

What I discovered is a surprisingly competent senior-focused Android tablet, and one that now has a splash of AI to boot. Here’s what I learned during my hands-on time with the GrandPad.

A tablet tailored for seniors

At its core, the GrandPad is an 8-inch tablet designed specifically for older, less technologically confident users. The device aims to keep seniors connected to their family, friends, and caregivers while promoting independence and confidence with current technologies.

During hands-on testing, the tablet’s resemblance to the classic Nexus 7 became quickly apparent. This similarity is no coincidence, as the GrandPad’s roots trace back to a modified Nexus 7, which served as the initial prototype.

The tablet boasts several features that make it more accessible to its target audience. These include large, easy-to-read icons and simplified navigation combined with support for video calls, multiplayer turn-based games, and photo sharing that doesn’t rely on a public network, along with personalized content tailored to each user’s interests.

The GrandPad’s bread and butter

One standout feature of the GrandPad is its 24/7, 365-day-a-year proactive customer care team based in the U.S. Isaac Lien, co-founder of GrandPad, highlighted the team’s dedication: “If their battery is running low and we see it’s dying and not on the charger, we’ll just call and say, ‘Hey, it looks like your battery might be running low, reminder to put it on the charger.'”

Lien further emphasized the importance of this service, stating: “For many of our customers, loneliness is a huge issue. It’s wintertime, and they’re sitting at home alone. We want them to call.” He added, “You call us on Christmas Eve at 3 a.m., we’ll answer.”

Security is critical to the GrandPad experience. The tablet includes a private network for blocking spam and scam calls, a dedicated GrandPad email address to filter untrusted communication, and a persistent LTE connection using an included SIM card. These features ensure the device always has access to critical security updates, even when Wi-Fi is unavailable.

When my concerns about GrandPad’s use of Android 8 AOSP (from 2017) were raised, Lien assured me that critical security updates are pushed to the device silently overnight. The GrandPad software’s modular and configurable nature allows users to receive security updates without friction or interference.

The GrandPad team is constantly upgrading the user experience as well, though they realize that some users may be unaware of or uninterested in those changes. The company offers proactive customer support to inform users about updates and new features, and users have the choice to stay with their familiar interface or upgrade with guided assistance from GrandPad support.

Grandie Chat adds AI to the mix

At CES 2025, GrandPad was showing off “Grandie Chat,” an AI-driven, voice-controlled feature that leverages OpenAI’s models to provide an intuitive way for seniors to interact with technology. This new feature has led to GrandPad users adopting generative AI at three times the rate of others in their age group.

“Some users have never used a computer before,” said Lien. “But with Grandie Chat, once they realize it’s just like talking, they say, ‘Oh, it’s so easy, I’m just having a conversation.'”

Grandie Chat eliminates the need for typing through voice interaction and preprogrammed prompts, making it incredibly user-friendly for the elderly. While currently utilizing OpenAI’s models as the primary large language model (LLM) brain, GrandPad continuously tests different models to achieve optimal performance and user experience.

The GrandPad comes with a wireless charging stand that exemplifies the company’s attention to user needs. The tablet easily slides into place without the hassle of aligning pogo pins or plugging in cables – a significant benefit for the device’s target users. The stand is also convenient for video calls.

With its blend of simplicity, security, and LLM-based AI, GrandPad really is unlike any other tablet available. It’s certainly not the tablet for everyone, but for a grandparent who wants a way to stay connected with an simple-to-use device, it’s easy to see why the GrandPad is so appealing.