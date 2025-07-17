I found the best iPad keyboard and it’s half the price of Apple’s

One of my biggest gripes with Apple keyboards has also been the most obvious one. Their outrageous price.

Yes, I’ve purchased at least three of those levitating-style Magic Keyboards for the iPad Pro in the past few years. The bill still stings, but at least the quality was up to the mark.

I could, however, never justify the amounts I spent on the kickstand-style Magic Keyboard that Apple introduced for the entry-level iPad (2025). The idea of spending $249 on a keyboard case for a $349 tablet made little sense. In the name of testing, I took the bait.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad isn’t terrible. But it misses out on a few fundamental features. The lack of key backlighting is one of them.

Enter accessory maker ESR, with its Rebound keyboard case for Apple’s entry-level tablet. Currently listed at $119.99 on the brand’s store (discounted from $134.99), it offers a lot more for half the price.

Solving fundamental problems

The ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case – to give it its full title – is unabashedly thick and heavy, but there’s a bright side to the heft. It’s a cantilever-style floating keyboard, just like Apple’s Magic Keyboards for the iPad Air and Pro. But there’s more to the sleek black aesthetics than meets the eye.

When you put Apple’s Magic keyboard on your lap — like a traditional laptop – the thin and light base creates a poor balance.

Thanks to the top-heavy nature of the whole kit, it just wants to fall off. Even when propped atop the flat surface of a table, stylus input in the upper half of the screen makes it wobble.

ESR’s keyboard, on the other hand, is a lot more stable in the lap due to its thick base, which also hosts the battery. It’s just a lot more reassuring and gives you the flexibility of changing your work position every now and then. I appreciated it for the sake of my prematurely aged back.

Another notable woe of Apple’s $250 folio keyboard is its two-part design. It’s also white, and in just over a year, it has attracted some nasty dirt that won’t even go after repeated alcohol-based wipes. The situation is not too different from its pricier siblings.

ESR’s keyboard case goes with a single-body kit that is easier to handle and doesn’t slide off. And did I tell you that the material is matte black? It feels like Apple’s own premium accessory, but a tad softer to touch.

Another neat touch is the slightly raised lips on the sides, which keep the iPad from getting exposed to scuffs and scratches. My favorite part is the bi-directional magnetic flap at the top. It securely locks the Apple Pencil in its place and prevents it from falling off.

I lost an Apple Pencil Pro not too long ago, and have since prayed that Apple’s designers add a protective flap or slot to secure the stylus. ESR’s keyboard case comes out as more well-rounded hardware, and in meaningful ways,

It’s functionally superior

There are a few ways that ESR’s magnetic keyboard outshines Apple’s offering. First, the keyboard is backlit on this one. It’s inexcusable that a keyboard that costs $250 isn’t backlit. Yet, Apple will have you swallow that bitter pill.

The ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for the 11th Gen iPad is not only backlit but also allows brightness level adjustment.

Interestingly, you can even indulge in some color show by switching between half a dozen backlight colors, from gaming red to a rich purple.

It looks a tad garish, but I would take backlit keycaps over a dark deck any given day.

Talking about keys, they also feel superior on the ESR device. It’s a scissor switch system, just like Apple, but with a crucial difference. On the Apple Magic Folio keyboard, the key travel is 1mm, while ESR’s keyboard offers 1.5mm vertical travel.

That extra 50% depth is easy to feel and provides a more satisfying typing experience. The feedback is more springy, while the typing experience is also quieter. It’s even quieter than the MacBook Air’s keyboard.

I had no issue getting used to the keyboard. In fact, right on my first article-writing journey, I hit my usual typing speed and never looked back. The keycaps are spaced out well, but I wish they were a tad bigger.

I have dainty hands, so I didn’t run into issues, but a few people who tried their hands on the keyboard reported issues with their thicker fingertips. If I were to pick between Apple and ESR’s keyboard based solely on the typing experience, I would go with the latter.

I leaned into the testing phase expecting poorly-assembled key caps and a meh underlying system, but ESR’s keyboard defied my expectations. It’s noticeably better than the brand’s previous-gen keyboards for various iPad models.

A well-rounded package

ESR’s Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for the iPad doesn’t feature direct function keys at the top. Thankfully, using the Fn key combo, you can still control everything from screen and keyboard brightness to media playback controls.

The only minor setback is the power button, which is positioned a little too close to the ridge. You have to slide your finger underneath the screen to access it. With a flat palm, it’s easy to find and press, but a tad cumbersome from any other angle or side.

On the positive side, the trackpad is sufficiently wide. Moreover, the row of hybrid number-function keys at the top is the same size as the rest of the keys, unlike the narrow buttons on Apple’s keyboard case. Likewise, the left and right direction keys are also bigger on the ESR device.

Another thoughtful touch is the soft rubber bumps around the corners. They prevent the non-laminated screen of the iPad from coming in contact with the keys and getting smudged. I wish the ridge had its own USB port to allow passthrough charging, but then, you can only ask so much at this price point.

Overall, if you’re in the market for a basic keyboard case to go with your iPad, it doesn’t get better than the Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case. Even at its touted MSRP of $135, it’s still nearly half of Apple’s official keyboard case. You might even want to pick up ESR’s stylus with Find My support to complete the kit.