I turned my iPhone into a BlackBerry, and now my fingers hate me

The last thing I expected to do this year was turn my iPhone into a BlackBerry, yet here I am, typing these words on the Clicks Keyboard case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It’s easily one of the most fun iPhone accessories I’ve ever seen, but my pinky finger definitely hates me after I’ve used it for only a short amount of time. Why? Let’s get into it.

First, what is Clicks?

What is Clicks? At its most basic, it’s a case for your Apple iPhone with a physical keyboard stuck to the bottom, ready to bring back those good old BlackBerry vibes and increase tactility and feel as you tap out words. Dig a little deeper, and it’s a clever accessory to maximize the touchscreen’s visible space and potentially make you more productive on your phone.

I say potentially, as in my experience, it’s going to depend on several different but very important factors, as I’ve discovered.

The required learning curve isn’t an issue, as the fact you’re going to have to spend some time learning to type on the Clicks keyboard is a given. It’s not like typing on a touchscreen or a full-size keyboard and is actually still quite different from typing on a BlackBerry or similar device. I’m going to assume you’re willing to put in the work if you’re considering getting Clicks because, if you’re not, then I’d suggest not wasting your money. It demands some effort, and for the most part, it’s rewarding when you’ve adjusted to it.

So, if learning how to type on the Clicks Keyboard isn’t one of the major deciding factors, what is? The first is what iPhone you own, and the other is about the size of your hands and fingers. There is a third factor, too, but I’ll come back to that later on. Instead, whether you’re going to love or hate Clicks will ultimately come down to ergonomics, as I quickly discovered as I put in my time learning to type on it.

Phone and finger-sensitive

I own an iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is a big, tall, heavy smartphone. When you add the Clicks Keyboard to the Pro Max, the phone’s length is extended from 160mm to 204mm. The extra length is all down the bottom of the phone where the keyboard is located, so all the weight of that big, tall phone is above it and usually hanging out at an angle. To type on Clicks, you are supposed to hold it in the same way as you normally would, with your pinky finger supporting the device’s bottom.

It’s never the most comfortable position, but most of us have gotten used to it, and manufacturers do their utmost to balance devices properly so fatigue is minimized. That is until your phone has a keyboard stuck to its bottom. The combination of a very heavy smartphone and the added length puts a lot of extra strain on your pinky. Fatigue set in for me before I’d written all 76 words in the introduction to this article, and I’ve been using Clicks in total for several hours over the past few days.

This is where the second ergonomic factor you should consider comes in, and it’s the size of your hands and fingers. I have modestly sized hands and fairly slender fingers, and I can type on the Clicks case without my fingers getting all twisted up together. However, if your fingers or hands are considered big, then you may find it far less comfortable, as the keys are quite small and close-set. Equally, if you have small hands and fingers, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in a Clicks case is a very big device to wield for any appreciable length of time.

An iPhone accessory that takes time

I will leave evaluating the product as a whole for our review, but have I found Clicks worth the fingerache? I’ve typed about 50% of this article using Clicks and Pages on my iPhone, and it has taken a lot longer than it would if I used a laptop. However, I have been more accurate and precise with my typing, which the physical keyboard encourages, plus I continue to love the sound and feel.

It is well-named as the keys return a very pleasing sound with each press, and you’re always assured it has registered your action through the perfect amount of feedback. As I type these words on Clicks now, I’m experimenting with resting the case on my pinky and fourth finger for more stability and less fatigue. It’s somewhat successful, but it slips around more and slows down my typing, and that does make me want to go back to my faster swipe typing method on the touchscreen. Clicks takes work, and you shouldn’t expect to master it immediately.

I’m telling you all this based solely on my experience with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the Clicks case, and I do believe if you have a shorter iPhone like the 15 Pro or iPhone 15, then it could well be very different. The iPhone 15 Pro weighs 187 grams compared to the Pro Max’s 221 grams, and the regular iPhone 15 is 171 grams, plus both are around 13mm shorter. That’s a lot less length and weight to counter with your fingers when the phone is inside the Clicks case. I’d expect to be able to type faster and for longer using one of these phones.

Clicks is fun, but for how long?

The Clicks keyboard case is a lot of fun. I love the looks, the design, and the funky yellow color. It attracts a lot of attention, and various people have asked what the case is and where to get it. Some have even been amazed a phone with a physical keyboard still exists. The biggest problem for me is the case needs to be removed before the iPhone recognizes Apple CarPlay, as the passthrough USB port doesn’t seem to work outside of charging. I then have to decide if I’m going to carry it with another case or just leave it behind.

But what about that other reason you should think seriously before buying Clicks? It’s about what you intend to do later this year when Apple inevitably announces the iPhone 16 series. If you plan on jumping aboard immediately and always look forward to putting in your preorder, then remember it’s highly unlikely the Clicks Keyboard case will fit the next iPhone. It’s designed to fit existing models, and even just a few millimeters difference in dimensions or placement of buttons and the camera module will mean it won’t fit at all.

Putting a $20 case aside when your new iPhone arrives is one thing (although I’m going to desperately miss mine), but abandoning one that costs at least $139 is a very different situation. If your current iPhone is going to stay with you beyond the next iPhone launch, then treat yourself to some fun with Clicks. Just be sure your hands and fingers are up to the task.