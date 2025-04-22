Insta360 X5 might be the most practical 360 camera yet

Table of Contents Table of Contents Insta360 X5 specs Two key upgrades that matter Insta360 X5 improves the 360-degree shooting experience Insta360 X5: price and availability

Insta360 brought 8K recording capabilities to its X-series with the launch of the X4 in 2024. This year, the company is focusing on delivering better quality footage while making its 360-degree camera tougher than ever. While there’s no Leica-powered lens like in the Insta360 One R or Ace Pro lineup, the new X5 includes a replaceable lens system, so your 360 camera doesn’t become a paperweight if the lens is scratched or broken during your adventures.

I’m excited for Insta360’s new X5 360-degree camera because it brings a larger sensor and a faster processor to improve low-light videos. Plus, there are other meaningful upgrades, including longer battery life, better waterproofing, and more to enhance the overall shooting experience.

Insta360 X5 specs

Sensor Size 1/1.28″ Lens Aperture F2.0 Focal Length 6mm 360º Video Resolution Video Mode:

8K: 7680×3840@30/25/24fps

5.7K+: 5760×2880@30/25/24fps

5.7K: 5760×2880@60/50/48/30/25/24fps

4K: 3840×1920@120/100/60/50/48/30/25/24fps



InstaFrame Mode:

5.7K+: 30/25/24

5.7K: 30/25/24

1080p: 30/25/24



PureVideo:

8K: 7680×3840@30/25/24fps

5.7K: 30/25/24

4K: 30/25/24 Single-Lens Video Resolution Video Mode:

4K: 3840×2160@60/50/30/25/24fps

2.7K: 2720×1536@60/50/30/25/24fps

1080p: 1920×1080@120/100/60/50/30/25/24fps



FreeFrame Video:

4K: 3840×3840@30/25/24fps

2.7K: 2720×1536@60/50/30/25/24fps

1080p: 1920×1080@60/50/30/25/24fps



Me Mode:

4K: 3840×2160@30/25/24fps

2.7K: 2720×1536@120/100/60/50/30/25/24fps

1080p: 1920×1080@120/100/60/50/30/25/24fps Photo Resolution Approx. 72MP (11904×5952)

Approx. 18MP (5888×2944) Video Modes 360°: Video (built-in Active HDR), PureVideo, InstaFrame, Timelapse, TimeShift, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Road Mode



Single-Lens: Video, Freeframe Video, Me Mode, Loop Recording Photo Modes Photo (optional HDR), Interval, Starlapse, Burst Weight 200g Dimensions (W x H x D) 46×124.5×38.2mm MicroSD Card UHS-I V30 speed class or higher Microphones 4 Battery Capacity 2400mAh Charging Time 80% in 20 mins (9V 2A)

100% in 35 mins (9V 2A) Run Time 8K30fps: 88 mins

5.7K30fps: 135 mins

5.7K24fps Endurance Mode: 185 mins



*Tested in a lab environment. Waterproof 15 m Bluetooth BLE 5.2 Wi-Fi 802.11a/n/ac USB USB-C 3.0 Mounting Point 1/4″

Quick Release Color Black Price $450

Two key upgrades that matter

Most action cameras suffer from two glaring issues: poor low-light performance and short battery life. If the Insta360 X5 lives up to the company’s claims in real-world testing, it could become my new go-to action cam.

The Insta360 X5 can still shoot 8K at 30fps like its predecessor, but now supersamples from 11K to 8K, resulting in minimal quality loss for sharper, better-looking footage. It also features a 144% larger sensor compared to the X4, which allows for significantly more light intake. Pair that with Insta360’s new “Triple AI Chip System” — made up of one 5nm chipset and two Pro imaging chips — and you get reduced noise and clean, uncompressed images, even in low light.

Insta360 says the new chip delivers 140% more computing power to produce clearer, brighter, and more vivid results. There’s also a new PureVideo mode for improved low-light shooting. It combines “advanced AI noise reduction and dynamic range optimizations” to offer vibrant, well-lit nighttime footage.

You get a larger 2,400mAh battery that’s claimed to support up to 185 minutes of continuous 5.7K recording in the new Endurance Mode. It also supports fast charging and can go from zero to 80% within 20 minutes, which should provide a meaningful boost over the X4’s 2,290mAh battery.

Insta360 X5 improves the 360-degree shooting experience

You never know which moments will look best in 360 or as a flat frame. Insta360 wants you to worry less and shoot more with its all-new InstaFrame mode. It records two files: one instantly shareable flat video (no editing or reframing needed) and a second full 360-degree video, so you don’t miss your favorite moments in the best frame possible.

The Insta360 X5 is built to last longer than ever, even if you shatter or scratch its lens. It sports a new high-strength, scratch-resistant glass that is likely less susceptible to damage, but if it does get damaged, you can simply replace the lens instead of buying an all-new camera. All you need is a replacement lens kit. It is promised to be a quick swap where you can swap lenses before the ski lift reaches the top of the next run.

Insta360’s new camera features a multi-layer steel mesh wind guard for better noise reduction. It silences wind noise, while the algorithm boosts the required audio to offer a more immersive sound to your action footage. Moreover, it goes deeper in water than the X4. The Insta360 X5 is rated waterproof to go down to 49 feet (15m), as compared to X4’s 33 feet (10m). Other features include a magnetic mounting system for quick accessory swaps, 360-degree Horizon Lock, and FlowState Stabilization.

There’s a new Twist to Shoot feature, which makes it easier to shoot with the X5. You can start recording just by twisting a selfie stick back and forth. Other ways to record include Voice Control 2.0, Gesture Control, or pairing with a wireless remote.

The Insta360 app has also undergone a revamp to offer a sleeker user interface and “new tools that make editing easier than ever.” You get a one-tap Dewarp button to remove fisheye distortion for natural-looking footage, a new one-tap export option, 40+ AI templates and more.

Insta360 X5: price and availability

The Insta360 X5 is now available for $550 from the official Insta360 store, Amazon, and authorized retailers. You can also try and buy the new camera at Insta360’s pop-up event at Grand Central Terminal, starting at 9 AM on April 22.