Handy iOS 12 tips and tricks to master Apple's latest update

Apple’s iOS 12 mobile operating system introduces a ton of new features, with more options to help boost productivity on your iPhone. But updating to a new operating system can be overwhelming, so we’re here to make the adjustment far easier with some useful iOS 12 tips and tricks. If you want to check it out for yourself, here’s how to download iOS 12.

How to check battery performance

To check on your battery, tap on Settings > Battery and you will find graphs that highlight your battery level and usage time over the last 24 hours. Below that is a more detailed report showing how much time is spent with the screen on and off, along with the percentage of how much battery power was put toward the apps you are using. There is also an option to view your battery usage over the last 10 days.

While it was first introduced in iOS 11, you can access battery health information as well, by tapping on Battery Health listed above the graph.

How to use Screen Time

In an effort to help us use our smartphones less, iOS 12 comes with a new app called Screen Time. This is where you can set time limits for apps, check on your smartphone usage, and also schedule Downtime. With Downtime, you can schedule time away from your smartphone which will restrict certain apps from sending notifications.

How to manage grouped notifications

In iOS 12, notifications on your lock screen are now grouped together. By swiping to the left on a specific notification, you can tap on Manage, which brings you to two options: Deliver Quietly and Turn Off. If you choose for future notifications from that particular app to deliver quietly, alerts will bypass the lock screen and will only show up in the Notification Center. Turning them off will stop notifications from coming in completely.

Under Settings, you can choose whether you want the notifications grouped a certain way. If you choose Automatic, then the notifications will be grouped by the same app but in different stacks. For instance, if you receive text messages from two separate people, you will see each message stacked into two different piles. There is also the option to group By App so that all of your text messages will be compiled into one stack regardless of who texted you.

For those who want to revert back to the original way notifications appear on the lock screen, there is also the option to turn off the setting completely.

How to edit photos and add stickers in iMessage

Using the camera app in iMessage, you can now have more fun with your photos. By tapping on the star icon in the lower left-hand corner, you will enable the selfie camera. From there, you’re able to add decorations like stickers (which can be downloaded via the App Store) and shapes, along with your Animoji and Memoji, that you can overlay on your face.

Once you’re done adding your decor, tapping on the ‘X’ brings you to the camera shutter button. When you’re satisfied with your photo, you can embed it into the message window by tapping on the blue arrow.

How to add another Face ID profile

In iOS 12, you can now add two different Face ID profiles to unlock your phone. Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and tap Set Up an Alternate Appearance. Once you scan your Face ID using the camera, tap Done and the setup will be complete.

How to add shortcuts to Siri

With Siri Shortcuts, you can assign quick actions, but the feature is still in beta, so there is not much you’re able to do with it at the moment. For now, you can customize voice commands to trigger a specific action like View Recent Photos. To create voice commands, go to Settings > Siri & Search > My Shortcuts and tap Add Shortcuts. From there, you can choose from ones that Siri recommends based on your activity or create your own by tapping the plus sign.

How to enable trackpad mode

For devices that don’t have 3D Touch features, iOS 12 has a keyboard mode that turns it into a virtual trackpad. By holding down the spacebar, you can then drag your finger around to select specific text. Once you let go, you can then tap on the text to copy, cut, paste, share, and more.

How to access shortcuts in iMessage

In iOS 11, accessing more options requires tapping on the information icon in the upper right-hand corner. From there, you’re able to choose from FaceTime, FaceTime audio, and more details — such as images, attachments, location, and the ability to hide alerts or send read receipts.

With iOS 12, the information icon is more hidden but it makes the iMessage interface look cleaner. You can find it by tapping on the contact name within the message window, which also presents you with shortcuts for FaceTime and audio — tapping on those icons will enable either FaceTime option.

How to turn on Do Not Disturb at bedtime

Do Not Disturb received an overhaul with iOS 12, allowing you to customize the setting a bit more. Aside from being able to set specific times that you would like for your phone to kick into Do Not Disturb mode via your Settings, you can also turn on Bedtime Mode. Depending on the hours you set, this will silence all notifications until the morning. The screen will dim and only display the date and time, and will also let you know that it’s now set to that mode.

How to manage Voice Memo app settings

Aside from a redesign to Voice Memo, you can also make a few tweaks via your Settings. For the Voice Memos app, you’re now able to permanently delete voice memos after a specific amount of time and choose between different files types: AAC (smaller file size) or Uncompressed (larger file size). You can also choose whether you want the memo to save by location or by recording number.