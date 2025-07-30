Apple rolls out important iPhone update ahead of iOS 26 overhaul

What’s happened? Apple has rolled out what might be its final major update for its current software platforms ahead of its total overhaul across all devices this fall.

The iOS 18.6 update has rolled out to iPhone users, with other Apple devices also seeing an update in the form of iPadOS 18.6, macOS Sequoia 15.6, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6.

The updates are free – but don’t expect to see the new Liquid Glass interface. That’s reserved for the ’26’ updates in a couple of months.

This is important because: the latest software versions come with key security updates and bug fixes which will keep your devices working properly, and safely.

One bug fix which is included in the updates is resolving an issue with sharing memory movies in the Photos app.

The update mainly focuses on security issues, with a long list of improvements published by Apple.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? While none of the security loop holes Apple has patched in its latest software updates are known to have been exploited, it’s important to keep your devices up to date.

Updates tend to take several minutes to prepare, download and install – and a device restart will also be triggered as part of the update process.

Failing to update to the latest software version could leave your devices vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Okay, what’s next? If you own an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV or Vision Pro, we’d recommend checking for the latest update to ensure your devices are fully up to date with the latest features and security settings.