Molds and CAD drawings that allegedly show the design of the iPhone 12 have surfaced online, revealing the rumored flat edges that Apple is planning for the smartphone lineup.

The iPhone 12 is expected to launch with four models, namely the base iPhone 12, the large-screen iPhone 12 Max, the high-powered iPhone 12 Pro, and the even-larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. The screen sizes will reportedly be 5.4 inches for the iPhone 12, 6.1 inches for the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The three sizes for the iPhone 12 lineup are seen in a set of molds uploaded to Twitter by Jin_Store.

The molds show the placement of the iPhone 12’s side buttons and the notch, as well as the rumored flat edges that were used for the design of the iPhone 4 and revived with the 2020 iPad Pro.

Meanwhile, CAD drawings that were also posted by Jin_Store showed a better look at the iPhone 12’s rear camera, with three camera lenses and a flash.

Molds and CAD drawings are mostly used by smartphone accessory makers to start making cases ahead of a device’s launch. If these are accurate, they reveal the general look of the iPhone 12 and its variants, though they may not be indicative of all the details of the final design.

iPhone 12 production, price

The base iPhone 12 will cost $650, $50 less than the iPhone 11’s starting price, according to reliable leaker Jon Prosser He also revealed that the iPhone 12 Max will start at $750, the iPhone 12 Pro at $1,000, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,100.

Rumors suggest that Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 12 in the third quarter, which is later than usual for the traditional September launch of a new iPhone model. Apple may still push through with an early fall announcement, but the iPhone 12 may not become available until later in the year.

