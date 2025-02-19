 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the iPhone 16e have a 120Hz screen?

By

Apple’s best iPhones don’t come cheap. That said, it’s been better about launching affordable versions of its flagship phones in the past few years. The iPhone 16e is the latest iteration of the cheaper SE series, which opens the gates for those of us who don’t have as much money to spare. It succeeds the iPhone SE 3, a “small in size, big in value” phone that’s been waiting for an upgrade for over two years.

Apple has stepped forward in some aspects, like adding premium features like Apple Intelligence and face recognition to the iPhone 16e, but it still might be a while until we see an increase in iPhone refresh rates. Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 16e refresh rate and why a 120Hz rate is so appealing.

Recommended Videos

Does the iPhone 16e have a 120Hz refresh rate?

The iPhone 16e does not have a 120Hz refresh rate. At its launch event, Apple confirmed it would come with a 60Hz display, which matches the trend with its latest iPhones. The iPhone 16e is a budget iPhone, and not even the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a privilege reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. For reference, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone SE 3 also had the same refresh rate.

Related

While we listed the 60Hz refresh rate as a con in our iPhone 16 reviews, the 60Hz refresh rate on a cheaper phone is a little more reasonable.

Why is a 120Hz display importantTwo iPhone 16e models being held up.

A high refresh rate can add fluidity and minimize lag on your phone so that navigating it feels as seamless as possible. It’s an especially attractive quality for watching live broadcasts or playing mobile games. The refresh rate on your device equates to how quickly it’ll refresh the screen at any given time, so a 120Hz refresh rate is capable of refreshing at almost double the speed of a 60Hz phone. A 60Hz display might seem choppy in comparison.

However, you might not even need a 120Hz display for an iPhone. One of our staffers found that 60Hz on the iPhone 15 is actually fine, possibly because Apple’s powerful processors make up for it. Having the same refresh rate for a phone that’s expected to cost a fraction of the price sounds like a win to me.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
The iPhone 17 might keep this existing iPhone 16 Pro spec
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Take a good, long look at the iPhone 16 Pro display, because that's the same panel Apple is using for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. This means the iPhone 17 already has a leg up on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which still uses the older M13 panel versus the M14 OLED panel used by the iPhone 16 Pro.

The M14 OLED improves brightness by 30% compared to the M13 panel, according to known leaker Digital Chat Station. He shared the information in a post on Weibo, and though it was sparse on details, the news gives us a better idea of what to expect from Apple's next generation of phones. If the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air both use the M14 OLED panel, then the Pro and Pro Max models could potentially receive an upgraded panel.

Read more
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might disappoint some because of its screen size
Foldable iPhone mockup.

This year’s iPhone lineup is about the iPhone 17 Air, expected to arrive this fall. Next year, however, Apple’s first foldable iPhone could debut. Today, we’ve heard more information about this new handset. Whether it’s good or bad will depend on your expectations.

According to Android Headlines, Digital Chat Station has revealed that the upcoming "iPhone Fold" will have a 5.49-inch cover display and a 7.74-inch inner display. If correct, this would make it Apple's smallest non-iPhone SE since the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017.

Read more
Possible iPhone 17 Air design looks strangely familiar
possible iphone 17 air design looks strangely familiar concept weis studio

The biggest Apple story in 2025 is likely to be the launch of the iPhone 17 Air in the fall. Design leaks about the new phone, which is expected to replace the iPhone Plus in the iPhone 17 series lineup, have gradually emerged. Now, WEIS Studio has released an Instagram video that shows what the phone could look like.

As you can see, the phone's back looks nothing like any iPhone currently on the market. This is because rumors suggest the rear camera system will sit horizontally, not vertically.

Read more