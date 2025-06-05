 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 price looks more certain to rise for first time since the iPhone 12

Apple might be preparing its first iPhone price increase in five years

iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the 16 Plus, 16 Pro and regular iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 lineup Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

For years now, Apple has launched the base model iPhone at $799 – but in 2025, more and more signs are pointing towards prices being increased for the introduction of the iPhone 17.

The likelihood of an iPhone 17 price increase was raised by the Wall Street Journal in May, and now Counterpoint Research notes in its recent 2025 shipment forecast that “cost increases are expected to be passed on to consumers” by not only Apple, but Samsung as well.

With the latter also mentioned, it means we could well see inflated prices for the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (although the names have now been confirmed) which might arrive as soon as July, alongside a potentially even pricier Z Fold Ultra model.

iPhone 17: everything we know so far

While Samsung raised the price of its Fold handset between the 5th (2023) and 6th (2024) generations, Apple hasn’t increased the price of its base level iPhone for five years, when the iPhone 12 arrived in 2020 at $100 more than the iPhone 11 did in 2019.

Since 2020, Apple has impressively kept the price of its new iPhone static at $799 with each new generation.

Base modelLaunch priceStorage
iPhone 11 (2019)$69964GB
iPhone 12 (2020)$79964GB
iPhone 13 (2021)$799128GB
iPhone 14 (2022)$799128GB
iPhone 15 (2023)$799128GB
iPhone 16 (2024)$799128GB

Why is the iPhone 17 price tipped to increase?

According to Counterpoint Research, the recent tariffs imposed by the US government on markets around the world will contribute to the increased cost of the iPhone 17 – which could have a knock-on effect in the popularity of the new iPhone in North America.

Liz Lee, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research noted, “All eyes are on Apple and Samsung because of their exposure to the US market. Although tariffs have played a role in our forecast revisions, we are also factoring in weakened demand not just in North America but across Europe and parts of Asia.”

However, according to the earlier Wall Street Journal report, Apple could look to avoid using tariffs as the reason for the price increase. Instead the firm might point to a new design and new features to help it justify the hike in cost to consumers.

With this approach, we expect the ‘new’ iPhone price won’t be a one-off reaction in a year of economic uncertainty and tariffs, but a readjustment of the baseline for the cost of the iPhone.

Basically, if iPhone prices are increased this year, don’t expect Apple to bring them down in future years, even if the tariffs are dropped.

So how much will the iPhone 17 cost?

And that really is the million (or at least several hundred) dollar question. For now, it’s impossible to say how much the iPhone 17 will cost. Apple is famously tight-lipped around new launches, shying away from product teasers or drip-feeding information in the build-up to an announcement.

It means we’ll likely be waiting until September (Apple’s usual iPhone announcement month) before we find out for sure how much the iPhone 17 will cost.

While Apple will be hosting its WWDC 2025 keynote just next week, we don’t expect Tim Cook and co. to get bogged down in price talk – the focus will almost certainly be on its new software updates, including iOS 19, macOS 16, as well as Apple Intelligence.

If the thought of an increased price for the iPhone 17 puts you off considering an upgrade you may want to consider picking up the iPhone 16, or even the iPhone 15. Both of these handsets still have multiple years of software updates ahead of them, providing you with excellent longevity at a more affordable price.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
A person taking the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge out of a pocket.

It's an undeniable fact that smartphones have gotten larger and larger over the years. Samsung is trying to turn back the years with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a smartphone that embraces everything we love about modern phones, but tries to make it just that little bit more svelte. The result is a phone that's just 5.9mm thick, making other flagships look like lumbering brutes.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's slimness is going to mean compromises, of course — chiefly, the battery size is smaller than its competitors, and while the build is thinner, there's a worry that could make the phone easier to damage. All of this is pure supposition until we get chance to review the phone, of course, and if you're considering buying the S25 Edge, we'd recommend waiting until our final review until you make a decision. But that doesn't change the fact that there are a number of strong smartphones out there that can do the S25 Edge's job well, and sometimes, better. Here are five phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Read more
The foldable iPhone could become a yearly staple for Apple
Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept

South Korean tech site ET News has released a report suggesting the foldable iPhone will get an annual refresh starting in 2026. It would replace the Pro Max as the top-of-the-line iPhone model and get updated every year just like the rest of the core lineup.

The launch date for the "iPhone Fold" is still up in the air -- so while ET News is betting on 2026, we don't know if that will turn out to be accurate or not. Either way, the hype around this rumored new model is continuing to build with every new leak we get.

Read more
Word of notch-less and bezel-less iPhone in 2027 is refusing to die down
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.

In just two years, the world-dominating smartphone will celebrate its 20th anniversary -- and it looks like Apple has big plans for it. Reports from Bloomberg and The Information suggest the company is aiming for a curved and completely bezel-less display with no notches or cutouts for cameras or sensors.

We've already seen plenty of "curved" and "edge-to-edge" displays from manufacturers like Samsung, but current approaches only curve along the left and right edges of the device. Apple, on the other hand, reportedly wants to go all-in with a glass display that curves around all the edges and corners of the phone.

Read more