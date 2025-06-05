iPhone 17 price looks more certain to rise for first time since the iPhone 12

For years now, Apple has launched the base model iPhone at $799 – but in 2025, more and more signs are pointing towards prices being increased for the introduction of the iPhone 17.

The likelihood of an iPhone 17 price increase was raised by the Wall Street Journal in May, and now Counterpoint Research notes in its recent 2025 shipment forecast that “cost increases are expected to be passed on to consumers” by not only Apple, but Samsung as well.

With the latter also mentioned, it means we could well see inflated prices for the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (although the names have now been confirmed) which might arrive as soon as July, alongside a potentially even pricier Z Fold Ultra model.

While Samsung raised the price of its Fold handset between the 5th (2023) and 6th (2024) generations, Apple hasn’t increased the price of its base level iPhone for five years, when the iPhone 12 arrived in 2020 at $100 more than the iPhone 11 did in 2019.

Since 2020, Apple has impressively kept the price of its new iPhone static at $799 with each new generation.

Base model Launch price Storage iPhone 11 (2019) $699 64GB iPhone 12 (2020) $799 64GB iPhone 13 (2021) $799 128GB iPhone 14 (2022) $799 128GB iPhone 15 (2023) $799 128GB iPhone 16 (2024) $799 128GB

Why is the iPhone 17 price tipped to increase?

According to Counterpoint Research, the recent tariffs imposed by the US government on markets around the world will contribute to the increased cost of the iPhone 17 – which could have a knock-on effect in the popularity of the new iPhone in North America.

Liz Lee, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research noted, “All eyes are on Apple and Samsung because of their exposure to the US market. Although tariffs have played a role in our forecast revisions, we are also factoring in weakened demand not just in North America but across Europe and parts of Asia.”

However, according to the earlier Wall Street Journal report, Apple could look to avoid using tariffs as the reason for the price increase. Instead the firm might point to a new design and new features to help it justify the hike in cost to consumers.

With this approach, we expect the ‘new’ iPhone price won’t be a one-off reaction in a year of economic uncertainty and tariffs, but a readjustment of the baseline for the cost of the iPhone.

Basically, if iPhone prices are increased this year, don’t expect Apple to bring them down in future years, even if the tariffs are dropped.

So how much will the iPhone 17 cost?

And that really is the million (or at least several hundred) dollar question. For now, it’s impossible to say how much the iPhone 17 will cost. Apple is famously tight-lipped around new launches, shying away from product teasers or drip-feeding information in the build-up to an announcement.

It means we’ll likely be waiting until September (Apple’s usual iPhone announcement month) before we find out for sure how much the iPhone 17 will cost.

While Apple will be hosting its WWDC 2025 keynote just next week, we don’t expect Tim Cook and co. to get bogged down in price talk – the focus will almost certainly be on its new software updates, including iOS 19, macOS 16, as well as Apple Intelligence.

If the thought of an increased price for the iPhone 17 puts you off considering an upgrade you may want to consider picking up the iPhone 16, or even the iPhone 15. Both of these handsets still have multiple years of software updates ahead of them, providing you with excellent longevity at a more affordable price.