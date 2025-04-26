Table of Contents Table of Contents iPhone 17e release date and price analysis Latest iPhone 17e leaks and rumors iPhone 17e: what we want to see

It’s been two months since Apple released the iPhone 16e to the surprise of everyone looking to buy an iPhone for the first time, and the iPhone 17e has leaked out of nowhere. The iPhone 16e came out as a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, ending the third generation of the SE series and making people wonder whether it’s the start of something new for iPhone. According to the leaker, Apple now seems to be working on developing the iPhone 17e, setting the trend for making affordable iPhones part of the larger, elite iPhone lineup.

iPhone 17e release date and price analysis

Since the iPhone 16e released in February, Apple fans expected that the “e” series of iPhones will be getting yearly releases several months after the regular iPhones and the Pro models come out in the fall. The leaker said that the iPhone 17e will be out in 2026, as it is “almost in the trial development stage.” However, that release window may change to match the release of the iPhone 17, which is later this year.

Recommended Videos

How much the iPhone 17e will cost may depend on how much storage space an iPhone buyer may want to get. The iPhone 16e costs $599 if you get the 128GB model to start with. Meanwhile, the 256GB and 512GB versions cost $699 and $799, respectively — the last of which is in line with how much the base iPhone 16 model costs. Barring any impact from the tariffs on electronics, the iPhone 17e may be sold for the same price as its predecessor.

Latest iPhone 17e leaks and rumors

There isn’t very much to say about the iPhone 17e, as it is still very much in the early stages of development. However, we are more likely to see more information about as we get closer to the release of the iPhone 17.

The first real leaks that are circulating online right now are for an earlier release date. Since release dates are subject to change, it’s best to take that with a grain of salt.

iPhone 17e: what we want to see

While we wait for more information about the iPhone 17e in the coming months, it doesn’t hurt to lay out our expectations for how Apple should design it and price it, especially in comparison to the iPhone 16e. That being said, here’s what we want to see in the iPhone 17e.

Dynamic Island

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island in 2022, making it easier for people to answer phone calls and change the song just by tapping on the pill-shaped display while they’re scrolling through their phone. The feature was exclusive to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 before Apple expanded it to all models of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16e doesn’t have the Dynamic Island like its premium siblings do, but it’s only fair that the iPhone 17e gets that feature. Just because it’s a budget phone doesn’t make it unworthy of a feature that displays songs that are currently playing and someone’s caller ID.

120Hz refresh rate

The screen on the iPhone 16e has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is considerably smooth for the some of the animations gracing its 6.1-inch OLED display, but not smooth enough to match the iPhone 16 Pro. It would be interesting for the display on the iPhone 17e to have a 120Hz refresh rate, because that would mean smoother frame rates when switching between apps, scrolling, watching videos, and playing games.

The 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 17e’s screen could work if it has anywhere between 1,200 nits and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Although, the brightness would most likely stay in the lower tier.

A second camera lens

While the premium iPhones have two or three camera lenses, depending on which model you get, Apple gave the iPhone 16e only one 48-megapixel camera lens with 2x telephoto zoom, which kept the cost low enough to justify its affordability. If the iPhone 17e gets a second camera lens — and it should — it should be an ultrawide camera that’s 12MP or more.

That may not be the ideal spec for an ultrawide camera lens, but it should help balance the visual quality of all the photos and videos taken on the phone. It should also give you a considerable 120-degree field of view.

Lower price

At launch, the iPhone 16e cost $599 just for the 128GB model alone. That price was palatable enough for some people but not everybody, especially if they’re looking to buy an iPhone for the first time just to try it out. For that reason, the iPhone 17e should be priced at around $499, at least for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB models, in turn, should be marked at $599 and $699. The first price point should be good enough to fit the budget of anyone looking to switch from an Android to an iPhone or going through a hard time financially.