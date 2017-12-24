Fast charge your iPhone even faster with this helpful trick

Charging your iPhone has become part of life’s daily routine. It’s a relatively painless chore as you just plug in a charger and wait till your iPhone has the necessary amount of juice so you can once again, start scrolling through Instagram and send bitmoji-filled text messages.

There are however, the rare instances when your iPhone needs to be charged faster than normal. For those instances, what is the fastest way for you to charge your iPhone? Thankfully Apple has you covered.

The iPhone 8, 8 plus, and iPhoneX support a form of fast charging, which can be implemented when you use an Apple USB-C to lightning cable and a MacBook’s 29W charger. Connecting the two will enable fast charging and significantly speed up the time your phone needs to be charged.

Once you are using the fast charger, you can noticeably cut down on charging time by performing one simple task – turn off your phone’s screen.

To get to this simple conclusion, we charged a completely dead iPhone 8 using three different methods: when Wifi was on, airplane mode turned on, and turning the phone screen off completely.

Here are the results of the test:

After 15 minutes

Fast Charger with WiFi on: 25%

Fast Charger with Airplane mode on: 25%

Fast Charger with screen off: 27%

After 30 minutes

Fast Charger with WiFi on: 47%

Fast Charger with Airplane mode on: 47%

Fast Charger with screen off: 50%

After 45 minutes

Fast Charger with WiFi on : 68%

Fast Charger with Airplane mode on: 68%

Fast Charger with screen off: 72%

After 60 minutes

Fast Charger with WiFi on : 79%

Fast Charger with Airplane mode on: 79%

Fast Charger with screen off: 82%

The difference between charging methods is relatively small but if you are trying to maximize your time, turn off your iPhone while its being charged.

David Cogen, a regular contributor here at Digital Trends, runs TheUnlockr.com, a popular tech blog that focuses on tech news, tips and tricks, and the latest tech. You can also find him over at Twitter discussing the latest tech trends.