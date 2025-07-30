iPhone Fold gets major 2026 release date boost, but expect a huge price tag

What’s happened? The much-rumored iPhone Fold has been tipped to arrive next year, and now Wall Street firm JP Morgan has pitched in to add fuel to the foldable iPhone fire for 2026.

According to reports (via CNBC), a JP Morgan analyst made the comment in a market research note to investors.

The note said it expected a foldable iPhone to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 in September 2026.

JP Morgan analyst, Samik Chatterjee, said Apple is expected to “launch its first foldable iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026, featuring a book-style fold similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series”.

Chatterjee also noted the iPhone Fold could cost a princely $1,999.

This is important because: it adds further weight to reports suggesting we will finally see Apple dip its toe in the foldable waters next year.

Foldable phones have been available for half a decade now, with Samsung having blazed the initial trail with its Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 handsets.

Samsung is now the market leader and has recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Other’s have joined in the party, including Google, Motorola, OnePlus, Honor and Oppo all vying to develop the best folding phone.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Apple launching the iPhone Fold would be huge for the foldable market. While a number of Android manufacturers are pressing ahead with their foldable series, the form factor hasn’t exploded in popularity. Apple getting into the game could change that.

Apple has a history of waiting and seeing how competitors fare with a new technology, how it’s received by the public, and what issues are faced along the way.

With years of useful foldable information now available, Apple has a clear picture of what works, and what doesn’t – which could bode well for the first iPhone Fold.

If you’ve been a devote iPhone and Apple user these past few years, you may have been enviously looking at the foldable handsets being developed elsewhere. The food good news is, you might not have too long to wait for your own taste of foldable life.

Okay, what’s next? Before we get too ahead of ourselves, Apple has some unfinished business in 2025 – with the iPhone 17 series expected to launch in September.