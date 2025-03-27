iPhone now lets you make WhatsApp your default for messages and calls, here’s how

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to default to WhatsApp on iPhone Note it’s listed in beta What’s next?

iPhone users can now get setup so that WhatsApp is their default messaging and calling app.

If your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.2 then the functionality is already available for you right now.

This means that whenever you hit a phone number or call button in a browser, WhatsApp will open. The same applies to messaging from anywhere like Contacts, Maps and beyond.

Apple isn’t saying you have to do this, or stay doing this, but has simply opened up the options so you can have your phone setup personalized to whatever serves you best.

How to default to WhatsApp on iPhone

First up ensure you’re running iOS 18.2. Up to date? Move on.

Next step is to open Settings and then roll on down to the Apps section.

From here you’ll want to go deeper into Default Apps. You should then be met with a list of compatible apps.

Select WhatsApp in both the Messaging and Calling menus.

That’s it. You’re setup so the next time you need to call or text from another part of the iPhone, it’ll send you straight to your WhatsApp setup.

Note it’s listed in beta

While this appears to be available in the latest iOS version, it’s actually noted as a feature for the WhatsApp testflight beta.

The beta is a version of WhatsApp that can be downloaded and used by anyone that wants to try the latest features first. Of course it can mean there are sometimes bugs not quite worked out yet, so this isn’t for everyone.

It appears to work perfectly well with the latest standard WhatsApp beta version on iOS (version 25.8.74 in the App Store). When that applies to all versions of the standard WhatsApp is less clear.

Hopefully this is the start of this new change and we can expect more customization for third party apps as they get added.

Perhaps opening right in Telegram would be nice? Or instead of opening Maps on a location, you’d prefer to go right into your taxi app of choice?