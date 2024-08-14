A whole lot is going on with the new Google phones. The latest Pixel launch includes four phones, better cameras, a new processor, and a bunch of AI features. The new Tensor G4 powers the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These phones are built to last long, with seven years of software upgrade promises and Pixel Drop updates.

However, to last that long, a phone needs to be physically capable of being resistant to harmful materials, including water and dust. Both of these can damage your phone, sometimes requiring you to replace a device. That’s why some level of dust and water resistance is important. So do the newest Pixel phones have waterproofing?

Is the Google Pixel 9 waterproof?

The Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, is IP68 rated. As for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it’s rated IPX8 for water resistance and features no dust resistance. This doesn’t mean that the devices are waterproof. Instead, these phones are resistant to dust and water. The terms “waterproof” and “water resistant” are sometimes used interchangeably, but they do mean different things.

Water resistance means that a device can repel water and resist its penetration to a certain level, but it’s not entirely watertight. On the other hand, “waterproof” is used when water is unable to penetrate, which isn’t possible for any IP-rated smartphone.

Most smartphones these days have some sort of IP rating, and the Pixel 9 series is IP68 rated. The first digit, 6, means the phone is dust-tight and can withstand small dust and sand particles.

Similarly, “8” means that the new Google phones can withstand water immersion down to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes. Go any deeper in distance or longer in time, and it could damage your phone. Notably, this is only valid for fresh water. It’s advisable to not submerge your IP-rated phones in the sea, as the salt in the water will do damage to any metal elements in your phone, including the charging port.

Still, be careful with your Pixel 9 phone

On its website, Google says “water resistance and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and will diminish or be lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly or damage.”

The phones are not drop-proof/tumble proof and dropping your device could result in loss of water/dust resistance. External damage like effects from drops, tumbles, slips, and other external forces is not covered under warranty. It is advised to use a Pixel 9 case if you plan on using the new phone for a long time. A good case can help increase the lifespan of your device.