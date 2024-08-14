 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is the Google Pixel 9 waterproof?

By
The Google Pixel 9 in green, pink, white, and black colors, all laying on a white table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

A whole lot is going on with the new Google phones. The latest Pixel launch includes four phones, better cameras, a new processor, and a bunch of AI features. The new Tensor G4 powers the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These phones are built to last long, with seven years of software upgrade promises and Pixel Drop updates.

However, to last that long, a phone needs to be physically capable of being resistant to harmful materials, including water and dust. Both of these can damage your phone, sometimes requiring you to replace a device. That’s why some level of dust and water resistance is important. So do the newest Pixel phones have waterproofing?

Recommended Videos

Is the Google Pixel 9 waterproof?

A pink Google Pixel 9 laid on a pink background.
Google

The Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, is IP68 rated. As for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it’s rated IPX8 for water resistance and features no dust resistance. This doesn’t mean that the devices are waterproof. Instead, these phones are resistant to dust and water. The terms “waterproof” and “water resistant” are sometimes used interchangeably, but they do mean different things.

Water resistance means that a device can repel water and resist its penetration to a certain level, but it’s not entirely watertight. On the other hand, “waterproof” is used when water is unable to penetrate, which isn’t possible for any IP-rated smartphone.

Most smartphones these days have some sort of IP rating, and the Pixel 9 series is IP68 rated. The first digit, 6, means the phone is dust-tight and can withstand small dust and sand particles.

Similarly, “8” means that the new Google phones can withstand water immersion down to 1.5 meters underwater for 30 minutes. Go any deeper in distance or longer in time, and it could damage your phone. Notably, this is only valid for fresh water. It’s advisable to not submerge your IP-rated phones in the sea, as the salt in the water will do damage to any metal elements in your phone, including the charging port.

Still, be careful with your Pixel 9 phone

The back of the Google Pixel 9 Pro in someone's hand.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

On its website, Google says “water resistance and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and will diminish or be lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly or damage.”

The phones are not drop-proof/tumble proof and dropping your device could result in loss of water/dust resistance. External damage like effects from drops, tumbles, slips, and other external forces is not covered under warranty. It is advised to use a Pixel 9 case if you plan on using the new phone for a long time. A good case can help increase the lifespan of your device.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Prakhar Khanna
Prakhar Khanna
Mobile Writer
Prakhar writes news, reviews and features for Digital Trends. He is an independent tech journalist who has been a part of the…
The best Google Pixel 9 cases in 2024
A Google Pink 9 in a pink case.

The next generation of Google Pixel is here with the Google Pixel 9. Not only did Google give us a fantastic Barbie pink color for the Pixel 9 (along with green, black, and white), but it also gave us more power with the Tensor G4, 12GB RAM, and a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It even has a new design with flat edges and a revamped camera bar that looks much more modern.

But as with any new electronic device, you’re going to want to make sure to keep it protected from everyday wear and tear. Here are some of the best cases for your Google Pixel 9 right now.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 9
Someone holding a pink Google Pixel 9.

In its Made by Google event on August 13, Google finally made the long-awaited Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold official. The Pixel 9 is Google’s base model in the lineup, a successor to the Google Pixel 8. It is also the most affordable entry point in the Pixel 9 lineup, at least until the inevitable launch of the Pixel 9a, which we aren't expecting until 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newly announced Google Pixel 9.
Google Pixel 9: price and availability
The Google Pixel 9 is currently available for preorder on the Google Store at a starting price of $799. You can also expect to see the phone at other retailers and carriers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and so on.

Read more
Gemini has killed Google Assistant to become the AI future of Android
Gemini running on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Artificial intelligence is spreading its ample wings throughout the Android operating system, right down to Google's decision to rebuild the assistant experience entirely to integrate it inside Android. It means Google Assistant has gone the way of the dinosaur, relegated to the history books as it’s replaced by the next big thing: Google Gemini. What better way to introduce the changes than letting Gemini tell you itself.

“Gemini, Google AI's latest innovation, is set to redefine the Android user experience. By deeply integrating Gemini into Android's core, users can now interact with the AI more naturally, getting assistance with tasks and information retrieval directly within apps. Gemini can even generate images and summarize calls or organize screenshots, all while prioritizing user privacy with on-device processing capabilities.

Read more