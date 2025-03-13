It’s a good day for Samsung Galaxy S23 owners as One UI 7 beta rolls out

Samsung announced it would be opening up the One UI 7.0 Beta Program for its Galaxy S23 series a couple of weeks ago and in what is great news for the Galaxy S23 owners among you, that day has now arrived (in some regions anyway).

The South Korean company has released the Android 15-based One UI 7.0 beta update in India and Korea for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with other markets expected to follow.

Recommended Videos

It’s not only the Galaxy S23 series that has received access to the update either, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra in Korea also getting the One UI 7.0 beta treatment, as spotted by @tarunvats33 on X (formerly Twitter). It’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are all already part of the Beta Program.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The One UI 7 Beta 1 update has build versions S918BXXU8ZYC3 for the Galaxy S23, S918BOXM8ZYC3 for the Galaxy S23+ and S918BXXU8DYC3 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in India. In Korea, the build versions are S911NKSU6ZYC3, S916NKSU6ZYC3 and S918NKSU6ZYC3, respectively.

The download size is just shy of 5GB at 4.7GB and it includes the March 2025 security patch. Once dowloaded, you will be able to experience the new features that launched with One UI 7 and are already available on devices like the most recent Galaxy S25 series.

What features does One UI 7 bring to the Galaxy S23?

Those One UI 7 features include the Now Bar that sits in between the icons at the bottom of the display, a revamped interface and a separate quick settings panel. There are also new widgets, and new camera features among other improvements.

Samsung recommends you back up your important data before you download the One UI 7 beta update to avoid losing anything if unexpected errors occur. It also advises that some features may not work in some apps, such as the Google Pay app not being “executable in the Beta version”.

To join the Samsung Beta Program, you will need the Samsung Members app and you’ll need to be logged into your Samsung Account. In the Members app, tap on the ‘Notice’ section and then the Beta banner to complete the Enrollment. You will then need to download and install the Beta software, which you can do via Settings on your Galaxy device. Tap on ‘Software Update’ in Settings and then ‘Download and Install’.