 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Portable Apple Watch chargers are a thing, and this one is $38 off

John Alexander
By
The iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger with an Apple Watch around it.

Sometimes the best Prime Day deals aren’t about one big product, but something that brings other products together in an unexpected and quite convenient way. Take, for example, the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger, which is currently on sale for just $32, $38 off its retail price of $70. It, quite obviously, is a power bank that will go nice with the Apple Watch Prime Day deal you just shopped. But it also contains a lighting cable, making it also perfect as a companion for that iPad Prime Day deal you took advantage of as well. It’s just a win-win and a perfect thing to take advantage of this (shopping) holiday season. So, tap the button below to pick up yours today.

Why you should buy an iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger

The iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger is a power bank with dual charging modes. Its specialty is Apple Watch charging via its magnetic charger. You can loop your watch around the base to give it charge anywhere. It can also charge the iPhone you picked up during iPhone Prime Day deals, too. In fact, there’s no limitation on which of these charging techniques you’re using at any given time. With the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger, you’re allowed to charge an Apple Watch and another iOS device at the same time. You can also charge the charger while using it for a triple-charged charging party!

Just how much charge does the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger hold? From it, you can charge an Apple Watch ~20 times, while your iPhone will get about 1.5 to 2 charges, depending on version. This makes it perfect for an overnight camping trip, especially if you’re bring along a portable find from our Prime Day speaker deals collection and need your phone to give it music.

Related

So, just tap the button below to grab your iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger for just $32. It’s an insanely low price for something that can fit in your backpack or purse and keep your devices living on the go, anywhere. It is also $38 off right now, down from $70. Get it while you can!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Apple Watch Series 8 down to cheapest-ever price for Prime Day
Data from a workout showing on the screen of the Apple Watch Series 8.

As part of the Prime Day deals going on right now, Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 to its lowest-ever price. Today, you can buy the standard Apple Watch 8 41mm for just $299 so you're saving $100 off the regular price of $399. It's the lowest price of the year with the Apple Watch Series 8 usually only going as low as around $329 such as during the 4th of July sales, but often being much pricier. There are similar discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS + Cellular, and the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular all seeing $100 price cuts. Each model is well worth checking out as these are easily the best of the Prime Day Apple deals, so either hit the buy links below to get straight to making a purchase or read on while we tell you more about them. Prime Day Apple Watch deals are always in high demand so the longer you wait, the more likely it is that the deal will sell out.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm --

Read more
Prime Day brings a massive discount on the iPad Mini
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

As always with Prime Day deals, we're seeing some great price cuts on all things Apple. In particular, we're loving being able to buy the Apple iPad Mini for $379 saving you $120 off the regular price of $499. While the iPad Mini often dips to $399, it's the first time we've ever seen it go as low as $379 so this is the best time possible to indulge in the Prime Day iPad deals and grab yourself a new iPad Mini. If you're keen to know more, read on while we explain why it's such a good tablet and why it's one of the best Prime Day Apple deals in town.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini
The Apple iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a tablet. While so many of the best tablets focus on size, the Apple iPad Mini provides a great experience while being the kind of device you can toss into your bag. It has an attractive 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that makes whatever you're doing look great. It has True Tone support along with P3 wide color so it always looks good, whether you're streaming your favorite shows or even indulging in a little video editing.

Read more
Apple Watch Series 8 is heavily discounted in the 4th of July sales
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

As part of the 4th of July sales going on, we're seeing some fantastic Apple deals at the moment. That includes big discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8 range at Amazon. The standard Apple Watch Series 8 41mm is $70 off right now, but there's also $70 off the 45mm model, and both 41mm cellular and 45mm cellular models too. A great price for anyone looking to buy themselves a new smartwatch, let's take a look at what else you might want to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm --

Read more