Sometimes the best Prime Day deals aren’t about one big product, but something that brings other products together in an unexpected and quite convenient way. Take, for example, the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger, which is currently on sale for just $32, $38 off its retail price of $70. It, quite obviously, is a power bank that will go nice with the Apple Watch Prime Day deal you just shopped. But it also contains a lighting cable, making it also perfect as a companion for that iPad Prime Day deal you took advantage of as well. It’s just a win-win and a perfect thing to take advantage of this (shopping) holiday season. So, tap the button below to pick up yours today.

Why you should buy an iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger

The iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger is a power bank with dual charging modes. Its specialty is Apple Watch charging via its magnetic charger. You can loop your watch around the base to give it charge anywhere. It can also charge the iPhone you picked up during iPhone Prime Day deals, too. In fact, there’s no limitation on which of these charging techniques you’re using at any given time. With the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger, you’re allowed to charge an Apple Watch and another iOS device at the same time. You can also charge the charger while using it for a triple-charged charging party!

Just how much charge does the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger hold? From it, you can charge an Apple Watch ~20 times, while your iPhone will get about 1.5 to 2 charges, depending on version. This makes it perfect for an overnight camping trip, especially if you’re bring along a portable find from our Prime Day speaker deals collection and need your phone to give it music.

So, just tap the button below to grab your iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger for just $32. It’s an insanely low price for something that can fit in your backpack or purse and keep your devices living on the go, anywhere. It is also $38 off right now, down from $70. Get it while you can!

