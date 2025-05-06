 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Latest Oura Ring features focus on metabolic health improvement

By
The Oura Ring 4's inner covering.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Oura Ring 4 is rapidly becoming the center piece of your efforts to lead a healthier life, and the introduction of two new features designed to improve metabolic health back this up. The app now has an AI-powered food tracking feature called Meals, and integration with the Dexcom Stelo, the first glucose monitor available in the U.S. with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and without a prescription. 

A promotional image for the Oura Ring's Meals feature.
Oura

The Meals feature has been part of Oura Labs, the brand’s space for beta testing features, for a while and has now been elevated to become a permanent fixture in the app. It’s a more advanced, less calorie-focused way of tracking your meals, which provides more information on how food may be affecting your health and wellbeing. It works by analyzing a photo of your meal, and examines the key nutritional elements within, before providing guidance on how to meet your goals. 

Recommended Videos

Crucially, Oura emphasizes how Meals won’t penalize your food choices, and won’t judge based on what it “sees” in the photo. Like Oura’s decision to optionally minimize calorie burn as a goal, the focus on making better food choices through less aggressive methods to meet the personal goals specified in the app should help more people try the feature out.

A promotional image for the Oura Ring's Dexcom Stelo integration.
Oura

The data from the Meals feature works with the integration of Dexcom’s Stelo wearable to give Oura wearers greater insight into their metabolic health. Stelo is used worn on your upper arm and provides data on glucose levels, which is then integrated into the Oura Ring app. Dexcom’s chief operating officer Jake Leach explains why it’s a great pairing:

Related

“Personalized guidance and insights are essential for helping people understand how their lifestyle choices affect their body, while also encouraging them to make informed health decisions that can improve their overall quality of life. By integrating with Oura, we’re bringing the first glucose biosensor and smart ring integration to the market, providing a one-of-a-kind and personalized metabolic health experience that allows users to better understand the link between activity, sleep, stress, nutrition, and their glucose.”

A promotional image for the Oura Ring's Dexcom Stelo integration.
Oura

Oura’s vice president of science Shyamal Patel continued:

“Meal-induced glucose spikes can vary significantly due to factors like sleep, stress, exercise, and meal timing, which is why it’s important to approach metabolic health holistically rather than focusing exclusively on diet. Instead of avoiding specific foods based on one spike, we encourage members to observe patterns, experiment with habits, and discover what helps them maintain better glucose balance over time. With this approach, members can maintain a healthy relationship with food while building long-term habits that support metabolic health.”

Both the Meals and Glucose features are available in the Oura Ring app in the U.S. now, with Meals expected to launch internationally later in 2025. Dexcom’s Stelo wearable is only available in the U.S. and will be available through Oura’s website for $99, and can be purchased with an Oura Ring as a bundle. However, this only provides Stelo biosensors for a single month of tracking, and it costs a further $99 every month afterwards. This is on top of the Oura Ring’s $6 per month subscription to view most of the data in its app. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I wore an Oura Ring for all of 2024. Here’s why I love it and why I’m concerned
The side of the Oura Ring 4.

I’ve worn one wearable more than any other this year, and it speaks to not only its convenience but also its brilliance. It’s the Oura Ring, and I started off 2024 with the third-generation version on my finger, but I will close it with the Oura Ring 4.

While I’m going to generally sing its praises, I’m also going to share why I’m a little concerned about it, too.
How much have I worn the Oura Ring?

Read more
Your Oura Ring’s 2024 Year in Review is now live. Here’s how to find it
The Oura Ring 4 alongside the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As the year winds down, it’s time for every service to release its yearly recap for users. And while 2024 certainly was an interesting year for wearable tech with smart rings, the Oura Ring is still the best one on the market. And yes, Oura Ring users can now get their own Year in Review reports in the app and see how well they’re doing compared to others all over the globe through anonymous global community data.

Oura Ring’s yearly recap shows you your highlights throughout the year, including personal trends and health habits. The Year in Review report will give you personalized insights through a recap of your data from Sleep, Stress, Activity, and more from 2024. And since the data from Oura users around the world is pooled together anonymously, you can also see how you’re faring compared to the global Oura community.

Read more
This powerful Oura Ring feature knows if you’re getting sick
A person holding the Oura Ring 4.

A powerful feature previously trialed in the Oura Ring’s beta program has been fully released and is available to all wearers of the smart ring. It’s called Symptom Radar, and it examines key data points collected while you sleep and acts as an early warning system for the onset of respiratory illnesses. Yes, the Oura Ring really will be able to tell if you’re getting sick.

Most importantly, it’s really easy to immediately understand the Symptom Radar’s findings, as it will report back every morning using three distinct levels: No signs, minor signs of a respiratory illness, and major signs of a respiratory illness. The data will be plotted onto a graph so you can track your wellness over time and observe how symptoms may be evolving.

Read more