Leaked Motorola Edge 60 Pro has almost nothing left to hide

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro's camera.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There has been a flurry of new Motorola phones announced over the past weeks, with the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025 in the U.S. following the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in the U.K., and now another new Motorola phone has been leaked, suggesting its official launch isn’t far away. The phone is the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which is set to be one of the brand’s top models in 2025, and we can tell by the name it’s a model destined for release outside the U.S., but a version of it is likely to arrive in North America too. 

Images claimed to show the color options for the Motorola Edge 60 Pro
YTechB

The latest leak shows three different versions of the Edge 60 Pro in new Pantone colors, which are being called Sparkling Grape, Shadow Green, and Dazzling Blue. These may not be the final names attached to the devices by Motorola and partner Pantone. Two of the three colors match a previous leak, which showed the Edge 60 Pro in a promotional video, with a third grey model also featured. 

A new physical button was spotted on the side of the phone, which is expected to be used to activate Motorola’s AI services, such as AI search, its generative AI image feature, and AI screenshot and note taking services. While AI services are included on the Edge 60 Fusion, it does not have a dedicated key to access them. The Edge 60 Pro is a higher range model, and Motorola seems likely to use AI as a selling point. 

https://x.com/evleaks/status/1905620677001908281

Another key specification, should the rumors be correct, is the inclusion of a 6,000mAh battery, a big increase in capacity over the 4,500mAh battery in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Other rumored specifications include a 6.67-inch screen with a quad-curve, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, both an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating, and a set of three cameras on the back. 

According to reports, these will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13MP wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. If accurate, this will be an improvement on the 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom on the Edge 50 Pro. The change to MediaTek power will be a significant alteration too. After all this, there’s not much left we don’t know about the next big Motorola phone release. However, we don’t know when Motorola will announce the Edge 60 Pro, but the Edge 50 Pro was revealed at the beginning of April 2024, so we shouldn’t have long to wait. 

