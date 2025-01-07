 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Forget the iPad mini. Lenovo brought an Android version to CES that looks great

By
Lenovo Legion Tab
Lenovo
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 40 seconds ago

Lenovo is set to release the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, a unique tablet engineered specifically for mobile gamers. This device was unveiled at CES 2025. Beyond the gaming focus, it could also serve as a fantastic Android alternative to the iPad mini.

At the heart of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which should ensure smooth and responsive performance for most gaming applications. That’s the same chip found in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup, which includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Recommended Videos

The tablet supports ray tracing technology, allowing developers to create visually stunning game environments with realistic lighting and shadows to enhance the gaming experience.

A render of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.
Lenovo

The device comes equipped with an 8.8-inch 2.5K PureSight touch display that boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz. This high refresh rate is particularly advantageous for fast-paced games. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Legion Tab Gen 3 should give gamers enough speed for their favorite titles and multitasking capabilities. However, the storage amount could be too small for some mobile gamers.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Legion Tab is fueled by a 6,500mAh battery engineered to last a full day between charges, which is crucial for extended gaming marathons. To further enhance the user experience, Lenovo has incorporated dual USB-C bypass charging ports, allowing gamers to play while charging without interruption. These ports also facilitate connecting various peripherals, such as controllers and external displays, significantly enriching the gaming experience.

Lenovo Legion Tab.
Lenovo

A standout feature of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is its Coldfront Vapor Chamber technology, which efficiently dissipates heat during long gaming sessions. This ensures the device remains cool, preventing thermal throttling and maintaining optimal performance even during intense gameplay.

Related

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 looks sleek and durable in terms of design, measuring just 7.79mm thick and weighing a mere 350 grams. Its full-metal construction adds to its durability, making it a reliable companion for gaming.

The gaming features sound promising, but it’s also exciting to see a flagship Android tablet with a compact screen. It’s a segment of the Android tablet market that’s desperately underserved, and if the Legion Tab Gen 3 comes together like Lenovo is promising, it could be the Android version of the iPad mini we’ve been desperately waiting for.

Lenovo’s Legion Tab Gen 3 launches later this month for $500 in Eclipse Black.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This new Android tablet is everything I wish the 2024 iPad Air was
Vivo Pad 3

China-based Vivo has introduced a new tablet, the Vivo Pad 3, and based on the specs alone, this could fast become one of the best Android tablets of the year. Perhaps more importantly, it could become an exciting competitor to the recently released iPad Air (2024).

The Vivo Pad 3 boasts a 12.1-inch LCD, a 2,800 x 1,968 resolution, and a 7:5 screen ratio. The display, with a P3 gamut, also offers 600 nits peak brightness and HDR10 support. As if that weren't enough, you also get a 144Hz refresh rate.

Read more
Lenovo’s new Android tablet just put the Pixel Tablet to shame
A render of the Lenovo Tab Plus Android tablet.

Lenovo has just announced the new Lenovo Tab Plus, a budget-friendly option for those seeking a tablet designed for music lovers in particular. For just $290, it’s a much better value than the dock-less version of the Google Pixel Tablet.

The new Lenovo Tablet Plus features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also TUV-certified, which means that it was tested to ensure low blue light and be flicker-free for optimal eye comfort during use. Peak brightness reaches 400 nits.

Read more
5 tablets you should buy instead of the iPad Pro (2024)
rear shell of M4 iPad Pro.

iPad Pro (M4) Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The iPad Pro is Apple’s top-tier iPad model, and Apple finally gave it a big refresh after a year-and-a-half drought. The iPad Pro (2024) comes in two sizes -- 11 inches and 13 inches -- and packs in the latest silicon with the powerful M4 chip. Models with 1TB or 2TB even have a new nano-texture finish over the display, which is more anti-reflective than the regular models.

Read more