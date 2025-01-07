Forget the iPad mini. Lenovo brought an Android version to CES that looks great

Lenovo is set to release the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, a unique tablet engineered specifically for mobile gamers. This device was unveiled at CES 2025. Beyond the gaming focus, it could also serve as a fantastic Android alternative to the iPad mini.

At the heart of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which should ensure smooth and responsive performance for most gaming applications. That’s the same chip found in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup, which includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The tablet supports ray tracing technology, allowing developers to create visually stunning game environments with realistic lighting and shadows to enhance the gaming experience.

The device comes equipped with an 8.8-inch 2.5K PureSight touch display that boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz. This high refresh rate is particularly advantageous for fast-paced games. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Legion Tab Gen 3 should give gamers enough speed for their favorite titles and multitasking capabilities. However, the storage amount could be too small for some mobile gamers.

The Legion Tab is fueled by a 6,500mAh battery engineered to last a full day between charges, which is crucial for extended gaming marathons. To further enhance the user experience, Lenovo has incorporated dual USB-C bypass charging ports, allowing gamers to play while charging without interruption. These ports also facilitate connecting various peripherals, such as controllers and external displays, significantly enriching the gaming experience.

A standout feature of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is its Coldfront Vapor Chamber technology, which efficiently dissipates heat during long gaming sessions. This ensures the device remains cool, preventing thermal throttling and maintaining optimal performance even during intense gameplay.

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 looks sleek and durable in terms of design, measuring just 7.79mm thick and weighing a mere 350 grams. Its full-metal construction adds to its durability, making it a reliable companion for gaming.

The gaming features sound promising, but it’s also exciting to see a flagship Android tablet with a compact screen. It’s a segment of the Android tablet market that’s desperately underserved, and if the Legion Tab Gen 3 comes together like Lenovo is promising, it could be the Android version of the iPad mini we’ve been desperately waiting for.

Lenovo’s Legion Tab Gen 3 launches later this month for $500 in Eclipse Black.