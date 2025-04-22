The Lenovo Legion gaming tablet was just released. Here’s why it is already on sale

Lenovo seems to be really trying hard to make a grand slam in the world of gaming tablets — making them a household name instead of something that you only hear about if you’re in the know. As a result, they’re iterating fast, and there seems to be some sort of effort to empty out stock quickly, even on newer products.

To put it all more concretely, we just talked about the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 this January, when CES stuff was going on. Now, there are rumors of an upcoming Lenovo gaming tablet already circulating. It was enough to make me double, even triple check what I was reading.

It also seems to be enough for Lenovo to put the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 on sale, bringing it below the $500 mark. If you buy now, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 can be yours for just $490, which is $60 less than its usual $550. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to see why this tablet has been so well-received and you don’t need to wait for Lenovo’s next foray into the gaming tablet space.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a strong and powerful tablet, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Its screen is 8.8 inches diagonally, has a 2.5K resolution, and refreshes at an impressive 165Hz. It has Wi-Fi 7 for great gameplay and super quick downloads, and a metal body for a lifespan that should last years.

While all of these stats combined come together to paint the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 as a capable gamer’s tablet, that isn’t all it has uses for. In fact, our Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 hands on review showed how the tablet could be useful for non-gamers as well. Advanced cooling features, we argued, are great for gamers and non-gamers alike. Similarly, the USB-C passthrough ports are great for simultaneously charging the tablet while connecting to a monitor for a larger screen — that’s great for creating a spectacular spectator experience for games and other activities.

Again, this tablet can be yours for just $490. That’s a discount of $60 off of the usual $550 for a very fresh tablet available to you if you tap the button below. Of course, you can always check out other tablet deals, but you’re unlikely to find a deal on a tablet any newer than this one today.