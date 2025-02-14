Like T-Mobile? You can pay your phone bill by playing games

How much time do you spend playing mobile games on your phone? A lot of people use them to pass the time, but Metro by T-Mobile customers could double down and work toward paying off their monthly bill. The carrier has partnered with the Ad It Up app to let users earn points by shopping, playing games, and answering surveys. All those points can be placed toward your next month’s bill.

This only works for a few specific carriers, including Cricket and T-Mobile. Anyone can download the app, but will receive an alert that their carrier isn’t supported if it’s any besides these. The available games include Coin Master, Traffic Puzzle, and Cube Master, but there are others to choose from if none of those fit your tastes. For example, you can play the wildly popular 2048 puzzle game to earn points.

Another perk of the app is that it provides exclusive discounts to specific retailers, like Walmart, Chewy, and Hello Fresh. Shopping will also earn points, so you might as well save a little dough, right?

There are hundreds of games to choose from, and the app is available for both iOS and Android users. Once downloaded, it will keep track of all the points you earn, and you can redeem these to knock your bill down a little further (or cover it entirely, if you spend enough time earning points.)

At a time when economic uncertainty has people more hesitant to spend money, an alternative — and fun — option for paying your phone bill seems like a no-brainer. It’s just unfortunate that Ad It Up doesn’t work with more mainstream carriers like Verizon and AT&T.