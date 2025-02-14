 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Like T-Mobile? You can pay your phone bill by playing games

By
T-Mobile REVVL 7 PRO 5G back.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

How much time do you spend playing mobile games on your phone? A lot of people use them to pass the time, but Metro by T-Mobile customers could double down and work toward paying off their monthly bill. The carrier has partnered with the Ad It Up app to let users earn points by shopping, playing games, and answering surveys. All those points can be placed toward your next month’s bill.

This only works for a few specific carriers, including Cricket and T-Mobile. Anyone can download the app, but will receive an alert that their carrier isn’t supported if it’s any besides these. The available games include Coin Master, Traffic Puzzle, and Cube Master, but there are others to choose from if none of those fit your tastes. For example, you can play the wildly popular 2048 puzzle game to earn points.

Clash of Clans gameplay.
Pay your mobile bill by playing games. Nifty, huh? Supercell

Another perk of the app is that it provides exclusive discounts to specific retailers, like Walmart, Chewy, and Hello Fresh. Shopping will also earn points, so you might as well save a little dough, right?

Recommended Videos

There are hundreds of games to choose from, and the app is available for both iOS and Android users. Once downloaded, it will keep track of all the points you earn, and you can redeem these to knock your bill down a little further (or cover it entirely, if you spend enough time earning points.)

Please enable Javascript to view this content

At a time when economic uncertainty has people more hesitant to spend money, an alternative — and fun — option for paying your phone bill seems like a no-brainer. It’s just unfortunate that Ad It Up doesn’t work with more mainstream carriers like Verizon and AT&T.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Trusting mobile apps to identify plants might cost you your life
An iPhone in front of plants showing information on the plants ahead.

Smartphone apps have truly come a long way in terms of convenience and versatility. From facilitating conversations and accessing cutting-edge AI tools like ChatGPT to keeping track of human health, their scope is only limited by human imagination. One such class of useful apps is those that identify plant species by just focusing the phone’s camera on a shrub or tree, clicking a few pictures, and identifying it against an online database.

These apps can prove to be a savior, especially if you are out there in the wild and seek to double-check before snacking on a few unidentified wild berries. However, research suggests that even some of the most popular plant identification apps can falter — something that can quickly escalate into a life-threatening scenario if the misidentified plant species contains toxins.

Read more
No, you can’t use an Apple gift card on Apple Pay
Photo of Apple gift cards.

A viral TikTok has made the internet rounds, showing a person who thought that they could transfer Apple gift card funds to Apple Pay. After buying a $300 Apple gift card, however, they quickly learned that that's simply not possible. While their choice might seem misguided in hindsight, there are plenty of people who have been left confused about the differences between Apple gift cards and Apple Pay.

While having a $300 Apple gift card certainly has its uses — such as buying 10 years of Apple Music, as the original poster jokingly pointed out — it's certainly not the same as having that same money to spend freely with Apple Pay. To avoid making the same mistake as this TikTok user, make sure that you understand the distinctions between the two Apple services, as it might just save you $300 (or more).
You cannot add Apple gift cards to Apple Pay

Read more
T-Mobile subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for free
MLS Season Pass on an iPhone.

T-Mobile today announced that it's giving its subscribers MLS Season Pass for free. The service — which gets you every MLS game this season, along with other attached leagues — normally costs $100 for the season, or $15 a month.

T-Mobile subscribers (and Metro by T-Mobile customers) will be able to add MLS Season Pass via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting on February 21.

Read more