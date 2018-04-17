Putting Kim’s face on your phone case might make you a true Kardashian

Share

On Tuesday, April 17, LuMee officially launched its Kimoji X LuMee iPhone case collection in collaboration with celebrity Kim Kardashian West. As the self-proclaimed “Queen of Selfies,” it only makes sense that she partners with the one company that specifically sets out to make your selfies even better.

Available for iPhone 6 and later, each phone case features a variety of different emojis you would find in the Kimoji sticker packs. To kick off the collection, the first case available for purchase has Kardashian West’s infamous crying face plastered all over it. Let’s just say it’s a great alternative to googling Kim Kardashian’s best ugly crying scenes — but we recommend that too.

If an extremely upset Kim Kardashian isn’t your vibe, you’re in luck because there are three other designs the collection has to offer. You can instead opt for a case with the word “Lit” sprinkled all over it. For those having trouble deciding on just one Kimoji to flaunt on their iPhone, there is also a case that includes a collage of them — available in either pink or black.

As part of its Duo lineup, Kimoji x LuMee cases include front and back LCD lights — allowing you to add light to your photos regardless of whether you’re using the front-facing or rear-facing camera on your smartphone. With lights on both sides of the case, the company says you will have a light that isn’t as harsh as a camera flash which could reduce red-eye in photos.

In terms of protecting your phone, LuMee cases are made of durable plastic and have soft, rubberized edges on the front. The cushioned corners act as somewhat of a bumper should you drop your precious Kimoji case.

Each Kimoji x LuMee case will cost you $80 — which seems like a lot for a smartphone case. But in comparison to the standard LuMee Duo case, you are only spending about $10 more.

While the “Kim Crying” case is now available for purchase exclusively on Kimoji.com, you will have to wait for the rest. But if you want to get a headstart, you can pre-order the other designs on LuMee’s site. The entire Kimoji x LuMee collection will officially be on sale starting May 3.