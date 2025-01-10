 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A major Samsung Galaxy S25 leak bares all, and there’s plenty of bad news

By
All four colors of the Samsung Galaxy S24 laying face-down on a table.
The Galaxy S24 series. Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series will officially pop up on stage later this month. It does not offer much to feel excited about, it seems. The folks over at Android Headlines have shared alleged specs sheets of the upcoming Samsung phones alongside market-ready product renders of all three trims.

Starting with the Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant, the only notable change is the new silicon. They will arrive toting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but the rest of the internal hardware is a no-excitement zone. As far as the design goes, abandon all hope.

Recommended Videos

The only consolation is the increased 12GB RAM, which is apparently in response to the on-device AI workload requirements. The storage capacity once again maxes out at 512GB, while the battery capacity will also seemingly remain unchanged.

Purported [product render of Galaxy S25.
Android Headlines

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S25 will reportedly stick with a 25W wired charging pace once again. The S25 Plus sibling will at least go up to 45W, but it is still nowhere near the competition, such as the OnePlus 13 and its 80W charging pace.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Galaxy S series is known for its camera prowess, but it seems these two phones won’t deliver any fresh goodies. The main camera is reliant on a 50-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel unit for ultrawide capture and a 10-megapixel unit for zoom shots.

Samsung is only making some meaningful upgrades on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra model. The design is cleaner, favoring rounded corners instead of its predecessor’s sharp corners, and an upgraded camera sensor.

Alleged leaked render of Galaxy S25 Plus.
Android Headlines

The Galaxy S25 Ultra served a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, but its successor will replace it with a more powerful 50-megapixel sensor. The rest of the imaging hardware includes a 200-megapixel camera, a short-range 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a long-range 50-megapixel periscope zoom camera.

The camera’s optical zoom range, battery capacity, and charging speeds are identical to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. On the software side, the three phones will run One UI 7 based on Android 15.

Supposed design render of Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Android Headlines

The baseline Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant will reportedly hit the shelf in Iceblue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow tones. The Ultra version is said to come adorned in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver hues.

As far as the hit on the wallet goes, an alleged European retailer leak courtesy of 91Mobiles suggests these phones will likely deliver a price shocker.

The asking price of the entry-point Galaxy S25 could climb by EUR 50, about EUR 85 for the Galaxy S25+, and approximately EUR 100 for the Ultra trim. Expect a similar hike in U.S. dollar denominations unless Samsung pulls off a surprise kitty (by absorbing the hit on profits).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may get a potentially lifesaving car crash safety feature
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.

Your phone is packed full of features that you're probably glad to have, but you hope you never need to use. For example, features that help you find a lost phone. Then there are the safety features. Samsung has been behind in terms of crash detection, with Pixel and iPhone taking the lead — but now a new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a car crash detection system.

This isn't a new feature. Samsung has worked to implement crash detection in previous phones, with both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 featuring sensors, but not the necessary software to power them. Android Authority spotted documentation that indicates the inclusion of a car crash sensor, but that doesn't mean it will work.

Read more
4 ways that Google Pixel phones can defeat Samsung in 2025
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL lying by a plant.

When it comes to phones, it would be easy to consider Samsung as the best simply because of its sheer scale. However, look beneath the surface, and you’ll see a bubbling sense of competition. Samsung has failed to innovate and increase its healthy advantage, and the door is open for at least one company to provide a sustained challenge.

Google wants to be that company, and while I think there are better phones in certain categories, Google is the only phone maker that can compete with Samsung at every level. Samsung’s success comes from an ability to spend lavishly to reach its customers, and Google is the only company that can operate at that scale.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: everything we know so far
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, showing the bottom.

Samsung's January Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. We know the event will show off the Galaxy S25 lineup, but there's a chance that it could also unveil the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (and maybe give us a proper name for it besides the rumored title).

We've been following the rumors about this handset for a long time, and we've gathered quite a bit of information about the Galaxy S25 Slim. If you're curious about its specs, potential release window, and everything else we know, read on.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: possible release date

Read more