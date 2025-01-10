A major Samsung Galaxy S25 leak bares all, and there’s plenty of bad news

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series will officially pop up on stage later this month. It does not offer much to feel excited about, it seems. The folks over at Android Headlines have shared alleged specs sheets of the upcoming Samsung phones alongside market-ready product renders of all three trims.

Starting with the Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant, the only notable change is the new silicon. They will arrive toting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but the rest of the internal hardware is a no-excitement zone. As far as the design goes, abandon all hope.

Recommended Videos

The only consolation is the increased 12GB RAM, which is apparently in response to the on-device AI workload requirements. The storage capacity once again maxes out at 512GB, while the battery capacity will also seemingly remain unchanged.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S25 will reportedly stick with a 25W wired charging pace once again. The S25 Plus sibling will at least go up to 45W, but it is still nowhere near the competition, such as the OnePlus 13 and its 80W charging pace.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Galaxy S series is known for its camera prowess, but it seems these two phones won’t deliver any fresh goodies. The main camera is reliant on a 50-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel unit for ultrawide capture and a 10-megapixel unit for zoom shots.

Samsung is only making some meaningful upgrades on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra model. The design is cleaner, favoring rounded corners instead of its predecessor’s sharp corners, and an upgraded camera sensor.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra served a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, but its successor will replace it with a more powerful 50-megapixel sensor. The rest of the imaging hardware includes a 200-megapixel camera, a short-range 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a long-range 50-megapixel periscope zoom camera.

The camera’s optical zoom range, battery capacity, and charging speeds are identical to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. On the software side, the three phones will run One UI 7 based on Android 15.

The baseline Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant will reportedly hit the shelf in Iceblue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow tones. The Ultra version is said to come adorned in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver hues.

As far as the hit on the wallet goes, an alleged European retailer leak courtesy of 91Mobiles suggests these phones will likely deliver a price shocker.

The asking price of the entry-point Galaxy S25 could climb by EUR 50, about EUR 85 for the Galaxy S25+, and approximately EUR 100 for the Ultra trim. Expect a similar hike in U.S. dollar denominations unless Samsung pulls off a surprise kitty (by absorbing the hit on profits).