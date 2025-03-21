The new Motorola Razr Plus (2025) will come in a handsome wood edition, leak shows

There have been a ton of leaks about upcoming Motorola Razr phones recently, from information about the planned Razr 60 to details on the Razr Plus (2025). Previous leaks suggested that the new Razr Plus would come in several color choices, and now we’ve got a look at one of the new options: a handsome wood backing.

Leaked by trusted insider source Evan Blass, who has previously leaked accurate information about Razr colorways, the new wood look is shown off in an image:

It’s not clear if that backing is real wood or some kind of faux wood, but the image does seem to show a matching edge in light brown to complement the backing. If it were real wood, that could be a nice material to feel in the hand as you’re using the phone, and as an unusual choice it would make this device stand out from the crowd.

Recommended Videos

That distinction might be necessary because although this phone will likely be well stocked with the high-end hardware that you’d expect from a flagship device, like a 6.9-inch pOLED display and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the upgrade from the previous generation is not exactly exciting. Previous color variants came with a faux leather back, and leaks have shown that the new series will include a darker green finish than was available before.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Those who love the aesthetics of their phones might be happy though, as Motorola have previously impressed the design-minded with choices like its Mocha Mousse colorway for the Razr Plus, which gave a familiar device a new lease of life with its sophisticated and on-trend looks.

We should be able to see the new wood look for ourselves soon enough, as the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is expected to be official launched with the next few weeks or months, with information predicting that it will arrive this spring.