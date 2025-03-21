 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The new Motorola Razr Plus (2025) will come in a handsome wood edition, leak shows

By
The cover screen with a brown wallpaper on the Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There have been a ton of leaks about upcoming Motorola Razr phones recently, from information about the planned Razr 60 to details on the Razr Plus (2025). Previous leaks suggested that the new Razr Plus would come in several color choices, and now we’ve got a look at one of the new options: a handsome wood backing.

Leaked by trusted insider source Evan Blass, who has previously leaked accurate information about Razr colorways, the new wood look is shown off in an image:

Motorola Razr+ 2025 in wood
Motorola Razr+ 2025 in wood @evleaks

It’s not clear if that backing is real wood or some kind of faux wood, but the image does seem to show a matching edge in light brown to complement the backing. If it were real wood, that could be a nice material to feel in the hand as you’re using the phone, and as an unusual choice it would make this device stand out from the crowd.

Recommended Videos

That distinction might be necessary because although this phone will likely be well stocked with the high-end hardware that you’d expect from a flagship device, like a 6.9-inch pOLED display and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the upgrade from the previous generation is not exactly exciting. Previous color variants came with a faux leather back, and leaks have shown that the new series will include a darker green finish than was available before.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Those who love the aesthetics of their phones might be happy though, as Motorola have previously impressed the design-minded with choices like its Mocha Mousse colorway for the Razr Plus, which gave a familiar device a new lease of life with its sophisticated and on-trend looks.

We should be able to see the new wood look for ourselves soon enough, as the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is expected to be official launched with the next few weeks or months, with information predicting that it will arrive this spring.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
A new OnePlus phone just leaked with a ridiculous battery spec
OnePlus Nord 4 Midnight black with metal back held in hand.

A new phone from OnePlus is on the horizon, and it should attract lots of attention thanks to its purported battery capacity. The OnePlus Ace 5V is expected to join the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro in the Chinese market. It may also be launched internationally as the OnePlus Nord 5, according to GSMArena.

The OnePlus Ace 5V is anticipated to feature a substantial 7,000mAh battery capacity. In comparison, the forthcoming OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will likely have battery capacities of 6,000mAh. By contrast, two of the bestselling phones on the market, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra, offer battery capacities of 4,685mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.

Read more
Motorola phones have 3 serious problems that need to go away in 2025
A close-up of the Motorola logo on the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

A few months ago, I had an opportunity to try a handful of Motorola smartphones. They look good and even stand out, though the brand seems to be pulling off lazy-Samsung-design stuff with some of its releases. But then, Samsung is doing worse, so there's that bittersweet consolation.

An argument can be made here that Motorola is putting some great phones on the shelf with a premium feel and competitive innards at attractive prices. But it is undeniable that Motorola is not in the best state, at least from the perspective of users who have recently plonked cash to get a Moto smartphone.

Read more
New leaks just made the OnePlus Watch 3 a lot more exciting
Someone wearing the OnePlus Watch 2 with a digital watch face.

We've been anticipating the OnePlus Watch 3 for a little while now, and thanks to a couple of new leaks, OnePlus' upcoming smartwatch just got a lot more exciting.

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartwatches soon — including a regular OnePlus Watch 3 and a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. Another recent report has highlighted the possible software features of these devices. Android Authority has uncovered details about the OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro in the latest version of the OnHealth app.

Read more