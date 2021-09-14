  1. Mobile

New Apple iPad 10.2 sports affordable $299 price for educators

By

During today’s “California Streaming” event, Apple announced a new 10.2-inch iPad featuring a 12MP ultrawide camera, the Center Stage app, and keyboard and Apple pencil support.

The new iPad’s A13 Bionic chip will be 20% faster than the one in the previous iPad. It launches with the new iOS 15 and features multitasking, widgets in apps, Quick Note, and the Translate app that translates languages in real time. These features and updated pricing makes it a suitable buy for students at $299.

Some other features to look out for include Apple True Tone, which uses advanced sensors to adjust color and intensity to match ambient light, and Live Text, which uses A.I. to recognize text in a photo that users can take action on.

The enclosure for all new iPads will be made from 100% recycled aluminum. New color options include space gray and silver.

Pricing is $329 for the 64GB version with Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi + Cellular modle starts at $459. A 256GB option is also available

