New iPhone 13 Pro putting pro-level abilities into anyone’s hands

By

With the reveal of the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro, there’s finally a phone that can create professional-looking photography and video in a pocketable device. Features include ProRes video support and 4K 30 frames-per-second (fps) recording through the camera app. Apple purports that the phone lasts 1.5 hours longer than the Pro Max 12. For videographers, it will feature macro slow motion and also include a 3x telephoto lens.

The most intriguing video feature is Cinematic Mode, which automatically does focus tracking based on the subject in the display. If the main subject looks back at someone else, the phone will detect this and focus on that element or person instead. The focus can be changed after recording.

The phone is made of 100% recycled rare elements and has a ceramic shield front. The panel will be a Super Retina XDR OLED display. The new iPhone will also have a 5-core GPU, and Apple’s own A15 bionic chip will reportedly enable 50% faster graphics than the competition.

Color finishes including graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue. For more information on the new iPhone 13, check out our continuing coverage of the September 14 event.

