New photo gives us a great look at the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Rumors have swirled around for a while about the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and now we have our first real look at the device. It looks similar to the Fold 6, but there are several noteworthy changes that make this gadget an appealing upgrade. Unfortunately, the chances of getting your hands on it are slim — Samsung is only expected to release the Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea and China.

The first element that jumps out at us is just how thin the phone is. Early rumors called it the “Galaxy Z Fold Slim,” and this width — only 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm folded — certainly explains why. Despite its smaller size, the display aspect ratio is expected to be the same.

Another noteworthy change is the camera bump. It looks to be quite a bit higher than the camera bump on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but otherwise looks mostly the same. The raised space is squared with rounded corners instead of the more oval shape of the Z Fold. Early rumors say the primary camera could be 200 megapixels for incredibly high-quality photos.

Still, of all the improvements, the most noticeable is the phone’s brushed metal back. It gives it a rugged look, although some people have theorized that the back is actually a pattern underneath glass. We won’t know for sure until we get our hands on the phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might release as soon as next month, but as we said before, it’s only expected to launch in China and South Korea. The chance of a United States release isn’t entirely off the table, but it’s unlikely. We certainly wish that weren’t the case, though, because what we’re seeing here looks mighty nice.