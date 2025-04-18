 Skip to main content
New YouTube Music shortcut lets you quickly control volume levels

By
Music Youtube channel
YouTube

YouTube Music just rolled out a small but surprisingly useful change that makes it way easier to manage your listening experience, especially if you’re someone who’s constantly adjusting the volume between tracks. As part of its latest update, the app now lets you double-tap the “Volume normalizer” setting directly from the Now Playing screen instead of burying it in the settings menu. That should make it a bit easier to accomplish two things: not damaging your eardrums and liking songs.

Here’s how it works, according to Android Authority. When you’re playing a song, just tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the Now Playing screen. You’ll see a new option called “Consistent volume.” Tap that and it’ll toggle volume normalization on or off right there, with no digging through submenus required. It’s a pretty straightforward option.

If you’re unfamiliar with what volume normalization does, it’s not about making your musical selections less “weird”. It’s the setting that helps keep audio levels steady across all tracks. Without it, you might go from a whisper-quiet acoustic ballad to a bass-heavy banger that blasts your ears. Turning on consistent volume can smooth that out so you don’t have to constantly adjust your volume for each new track.

Before this update, toggling the setting meant jumping into the app’s full settings menu and scrolling to the playback section. Definitely not convenient when you’re mid-song or on the go. This new placement is more intuitive and feels like it should have been there all along.

It’s a small quality of life tweak, but one that longtime YouTube Music users will appreciate, especially if you’re using Bluetooth headphones or a smart speaker where volume spikes can be even more noticeable.

This change appears to be rolling out now, so if you haven’t seen it yet, make sure your app is up to date and check again if you need an update.

Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent
Contributor
Brittany Vincent has covered gaming, anime, tech, and entertainment for over a decade. When she’s not writing, she’s…
