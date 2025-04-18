Nothing’s CEO just told us when to expect the Nothing Phone 3

There has been a lot of speculation around the Nothing Phone 3, but in an Ask Me Anything thread on X, Nothing’s CEO just confirmed its launch window: quarter three of 2025. Considering today is not April Fool’s Day and Carl Pei runs the company, we can’t think of a more reliable source for information on this. The launch window also lines up with previous releases; the Nothing Phone and Phone 2 both launched in July, and it looks like the third in the series is likely to follow.

The Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s third release this year, following the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. Nothing also revealed images of the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a new, redesigned look, and more information on the handset will be shown on April 28 at its global launch event.

Recommended Videos

Pei’s AMA had a few more surprising bits of information, too. When asked how Nothing plans to handle the potential tariffs and increased prices, Pei said the company is “looking into increasing exports from India.” He also shared that it takes Nothing anywhere from nine to 18 months to develop a product from its initial idea, although that time can vary depending on exactly what the product is.

Q3 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 18, 2025

Nothing has kept quiet on specific details regarding the Phone 3. However, if it’s launching in July, then it likely won’t be long before more concrete information, such as what chipset it uses and other internal specs, start to make themselves known.

The price is also unknown. The Nothing Phone 2 launched at almost $600, but with the economic uncertainty and potential of price increases due to tariffs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Nothing Phone 3 land around $700. That said, we don’t expect it to go much beyond that. There’s too much competition above the $800 mark, and Nothing currently occupies a comfortable gap in the market.