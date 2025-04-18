 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nothing’s CEO just told us when to expect the Nothing Phone 3

By
Nothing Phone 3a
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

There has been a lot of speculation around the Nothing Phone 3, but in an Ask Me Anything thread on X, Nothing’s CEO just confirmed its launch window: quarter three of 2025. Considering today is not April Fool’s Day and Carl Pei runs the company, we can’t think of a more reliable source for information on this. The launch window also lines up with previous releases; the Nothing Phone and Phone 2 both launched in July, and it looks like the third in the series is likely to follow.

The Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s third release this year, following the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. Nothing also revealed images of the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a new, redesigned look, and more information on the handset will be shown on April 28 at its global launch event.

Recommended Videos

Pei’s AMA had a few more surprising bits of information, too. When asked how Nothing plans to handle the potential tariffs and increased prices, Pei said the company is “looking into increasing exports from India.” He also shared that it takes Nothing anywhere from nine to 18 months to develop a product from its initial idea, although that time can vary depending on exactly what the product is.

Q3

— Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 18, 2025

Nothing has kept quiet on specific details regarding the Phone 3. However, if it’s launching in July, then it likely won’t be long before more concrete information, such as what chipset it uses and other internal specs, start to make themselves known.

Related

The price is also unknown. The Nothing Phone 2 launched at almost $600, but with the economic uncertainty and potential of price increases due to tariffs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Nothing Phone 3 land around $700. That said, we don’t expect it to go much beyond that. There’s too much competition above the $800 mark, and Nothing currently occupies a comfortable gap in the market.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Nothing wants your help to design a unique Nothing Phone 3a
Nothing Phone 3a in White HeroRear picture

Have you looked at the Nothing Phone 3a and thought, “I wish it looked different,” or that it came with a unique accessory? Nothing is giving you the chance to make your dreams for the phone a reality with the launch of its second Community Edition Project, where you get to design your ultimate Nothing Phone 3a.

We're Letting the Internet Design Our Next Phone

Read more
Nothing 3a Pro pre-orders are delayed, here’s when they will arrive
The back of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, with the Glyph Lights active.

There's disappointing news if you pre-ordered a Nothing 3a Pro and expected it to arrive next week. According to Android Police, Nothing has informed customers that their orders will be delayed and will arrive “a little later than expected.” Instead of March 25, the first Nothing 3a Pro shipments will arrive on Tuesday, April 15. Additionally, anyone who received an automated email stating their device is being shipped should ignore it.

At least for now, this delay only applies to pre-orders made in Europe, specifically the gray variant. The black model is expected to ship starting on March 31.

Read more
We just got our best look yet at the iPhone 17 Air
Face ID on the iPhone 16e

As the release for the iPhone 17 draws ever closer (expected in September 2025), more leaks have emerged — and now a set of dummy units give us a close look at the entire lineup, but specifically the iPhone 17 Air. This handset has been the source of quite a bit of speculation and rumors, and a peek at its profile shows a phone even slimmer than we had imagined.

The leaks come courtesy of Sonny Dickson, a well-known tipster. Dickson shared the images on X. It's important to remember that these units are chunks of metal; they have no electronics inside them, so we can't gauge specs based on the design. It does give us a firm look at the profile, however, and an idea of the placement of various components.

Read more