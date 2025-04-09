 Skip to main content
Official OnePlus 13T teaser shows a couple of things in common with iPhone

By
OnePlus 13T vs iPhone 16 Pro bezels
Louis Lee - Weibo / Weibo

Rumors surrounding upcoming phones appear daily, from the iPhone 17 Slim to Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices. There’s one phone in particular that has seen an increase in teasers recently however, and that’s the next phone to launch from OnePlus. 

The Chinese company already confirmed the OnePlus 13T was coming – on April Fools no less – and the device has appeared on AnTuTu with some impressive benchmarking scores. OnePlus has also previously shared a teaser image showing off an action button in place of the signature action slider, and now another official teaser image has appeared.

What is the latest rumor for the OnePlus 13T?

This time, the teaser image was shared on Weibo by OnePlus president Louis Lee, spotted by Android Headlines, and it refers to the bezels surrounding the OnePlus 13T’s display. 

In the post, Lee says (translated): “Many people asked how the front R corner of #OnePlus13T# is controlled? Because when we communicated with some small-screen users in the early stage, they said they liked the R corner processing of the iPhone, so we took a comparison with the iPhone 16 Pro.”

The post is accompanied by an image comparing the OnePlus 13T with the iPhone 16 Pro and it shows some very slim borders around its flat screen. It’s possible they are marginally slimmer than the iPhone 16 Pro, though there’s not a huge amount in it if they are.

Lee added in the post (translated): “Everyone can see that the OnePlus 13T not only has excellent border control, but also the visual perception of the R corner is also very comfortable, and it will not feel uncomfortable when used. When it is released, we will talk in detail about how good the “small and beautiful” OnePlus 13T feels.”

The action button that will replace the alert slider can also be seen in the image on the left edge, while the volume buttons and power button are shown on the right. 

The OnePlus 13T is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and feature a 6.31-inch OLED display. Rumors suggest it will have two 50-megapixel cameras on the rear and come with a 6,000mAh battery. It is due to launch in April, though whether it will arrive outside of China is currently unclear.

