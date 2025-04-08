 Skip to main content
One UI 7 adds a bevy of camera tricks to your old Samsung phone

By
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Galaxy AI screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung has officially begun rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update for its older smartphones via the stable channel, starting with Galaxy S24, while also showering similar love on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.

While at it, the company has finally shared an extended roadmap for devices that are in line to receive the software upgrade, and also put a spotlight on the new camera tools coming alongside. 

When am I getting the One UI 7 update?

If you have a Samsung phone in your pocket, following is the One UI 7 update schedule for your device: 

  • April, 2025: Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series 
  • May, 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 4, Galaxy Quantum 5
  • June, 2025: Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Tab A9 series, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A25, Galaxy A24, Galaxy A15, Galaxy Quantum 3, Galaxy Jump 3, Galaxy Jump 2, Galaxy Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab Active 5, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

What camera tools arrive with One UI 7?

Let’s move to the changes introduced by the One UI 7 update within the pre-installed camera and gallery apps. As per a post shared in the official Samsung community forum, the tweaks begin with the home screen layout in the camera app. 

Core controls such as aspect ratio, megapixel format, exposure, and filter have been moved from the top edge and relocated next to the zoom controls in the bottom half. This makes it a lot easier to access the core composition and quality controls by putting them within easy reach, especially when clicking pictures in portrait mode. 

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung introduced a new filter system, inspired by Apple’s own Photographic Styles on the iPhone. They are finally set to appear on other devices, too. Galaxy phones, however, take a step further by letting users create custom filters based on the color chemistry of any picture in their phone’s gallery. 

This feature will be available on Galaxy S flagships, going back to Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23/24 FE. Moreover, foldables will also land this feature, extending up to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. With the exception of the “FE” series members, all the aforementioned devices will also allow RAW Image Editing directly on the phone. 

AI Filters on the Samsung Galaxy S25.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Another professional-grade camera feature that is trickling down from the Galaxy S25 to older phones is support for LOG capture. This capability, which arrived with the iPhone 15 Pro series in 2024, lets users capture flat footage that allows for a deep level of color grading and post-processing control. 

To go with the new feature making its way to the Galaxy S24, the camera app is also getting a Shooting Assistance Function that lets users play around with zebra pattern and false color adjustments when the Pro video mode is enabled to record LOG videos. 

Another cool feature making its way to older phones (Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6) is support for Motion Photos, which essentially works like Live Photos on iPhones. Long pressing on the camera shutter button records stabilized video footage worth 1.5 seconds before and after the still capture. 

The aforementioned phones are also getting support for slow-motion video capture across all three types of camera lenses. Moreover, these devices are also landing the Audio Eraser trick that lets users remove unwanted sound from videos.

Samsung’s AI-driven face swap feature, which lets users pick the best version of a person’s face during camera capture, is also expanding with the One UI 7 update. It will be available on the Galaxy S (up to S23 series) and Galaxy Z (up to Z Flip 5 and Fold 5) series of phones in the coming months, alongside the tablets in Galaxy Tab S10 and S9 series. 

