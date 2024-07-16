 Skip to main content
One UI 7 might be Samsung’s biggest smartphone update in years

A person using the S Pen stylus with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s too early to know what Samsung will offer in its upcoming One UI 7 smartphone update. However, at least one informed leaker suggests the update could be significant. Ice Universe posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying that Samsung’s One UI 7 update could be the most significant change in the history of One UI.

While it’s not a substantial leak, we might hear more about this from Ice Universe in the upcoming days and weeks — or at least we can hope.

Regardless, now is an excellent time to consider what Samsung might do with One UI 7 when it’s finally released. The update is expected to be built on top of Google’s upcoming Android 15 OS system, which will likely be released later this year or early in 2025.

Today&#39;s leak: One UI 7 may be the most changed version in the history of One UI. The icon is redrawn.

&mdash; ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2024

Samsung has done little to change One UI in recent years. The only significant change for One UI 6 was the introduction of the Quick Panel layout in 2023. Samsung is likely aware of its users’ high expectations for One UI 7, including visual improvements and enhanced performance. While not as exciting as a redesigned interface or improved system speed, better security might also be a priority.

Beyond this, anything that makes One UI more straightforward and intuitive would be welcome. A new One UI version should also improve battery life.

Android 15 offers many new features for users to get excited about. These include easier Bluetooth controls, partial screen sharing, a notification cooldown, and more. Better PDF experiences, a more reliable NFC, and satellite connectivity are also expected.

Google devices will likely receive Android 15 first, although Samsung users could soon follow, assuming the company has One UI 7 ready. Stay tuned.

