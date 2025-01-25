OnePlus 13 lands useful AI tricks and a fix for camera snags

Merely days after releasing a major software update for its latest flagship, OnePlus has begun the rollout of another incremental patch for its new flagship phone. The OxygenOS 15.0.0.405 build, which is now headed to OnePlus 13 users in all major markets, brings a bunch of practical AI upgrades, among other feature tweaks.

The focus of these AI upgrades is mostly on refining the translation experience. For example, the phone will show the live-translated speech in real time on the screen. Taking a leaf out of Samsung’s Galaxy AI book, the latest update also brings a “face-to-face translation feature.”

Recommended Videos

Like Samsung’s approach for its Galaxy phones, this mode opens a split view interface on the screen, where one half is dedicated to text translation for each person engaged in a conversation. Moreover, if you prefer speech over text, you can plug in headphones and hear the translated audio.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

But when it comes to bilingual translation, things can quickly get chaotic and overwhelming as one tries to discern the text from the translated machine read-out, with all its inaccuracies in tow.

To handle that, for select headphones, OnePlus is serving a tap-based facility for starting face-to-face translation-driven conversations.

“The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones,” says the company.

The latest OxygenOS update, which is making its way to OnePlus 13 units in a phased manner, also enhances the stability and compatibility of wireless network protocols.

There are a few camera enhancements towing aboard the update train. Among them are improvements to the color reproduction in pictures clicked via the Master Mode. In my own experience, I have noticed a discernible disparity in the color chemistry of pictures captured by the default Photo and Master mode.

OnePlus says it has given some quality touch-ups to the camera zoom experience, while also delivering a lift to the overall camera stability. So far, I have not come across any focus-hunting issues or the lens-switching cycle on my OnePlus 13, but there definitely have been a few instances where it couldn’t quite do justice to moving subjects.