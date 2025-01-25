 Skip to main content
OnePlus 13 lands useful AI tricks and a fix for camera snags

A person holding the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Merely days after releasing a major software update for its latest flagship, OnePlus has begun the rollout of another incremental patch for its new flagship phone. The OxygenOS 15.0.0.405 build, which is now headed to OnePlus 13 users in all major markets, brings a bunch of practical AI upgrades, among other feature tweaks.

The focus of these AI upgrades is mostly on refining the translation experience. For example, the phone will show the live-translated speech in real time on the screen. Taking a leaf out of Samsung’s Galaxy AI book, the latest update also brings a “face-to-face translation feature.”

Like Samsung’s approach for its Galaxy phones, this mode opens a split view interface on the screen, where one half is dedicated to text translation for each person engaged in a conversation. Moreover, if you prefer speech over text, you can plug in headphones and hear the translated audio.

But when it comes to bilingual translation, things can quickly get chaotic and overwhelming as one tries to discern the text from the translated machine read-out, with all its inaccuracies in tow.

Galaxy AI features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung offers a bunch of AI translation tricks. OnePlus is taking some valuable “inspiration” from its rival.

To handle that, for select headphones, OnePlus is serving a tap-based facility for starting face-to-face translation-driven conversations.

“The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones,” says the company.

The latest OxygenOS update, which is making its way to OnePlus 13 units in a phased manner, also enhances the stability and compatibility of wireless network protocols.

There are a few camera enhancements towing aboard the update train. Among them are improvements to the color reproduction in pictures clicked via the Master Mode. In my own experience, I have noticed a discernible disparity in the color chemistry of pictures captured by the default Photo and Master mode.

OnePlus says it has given some quality touch-ups to the camera zoom experience, while also delivering a lift to the overall camera stability. So far, I have not come across any focus-hunting issues or the lens-switching cycle on my OnePlus 13, but there definitely have been a few instances where it couldn’t quite do justice to moving subjects.

Does the OnePlus 13 have a curved screen?
The OnePlus 13R with its screen on and showing the lock screen.

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are the latest models in OnePlus' successful smartphone lineup. As the successors of the Android phone to beat, both have plenty of upgrades to look forward to like improved cameras, faster processors, and new touchscreen features like the ability to use gloves up to 0.5cm thick on their Gorilla Glass screens.

Before their January 7 launch, rumors hinted at new flat screens (and bigger batteries) for the upcoming phones instead of curved ones like on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Curved screens are common but controversial, appearing on competitors like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Motorola Edge 50. However, as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, some companies are dumping curved screens in favor of flat ones. It can be a dealbreaker, depending on who you ask.

Does the OnePlus 13 have a 120Hz refresh rate?
A person holding the OnePlus 13 showing the screen.

OnePlus has just launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, alongside its budget sibling, the OnePlus 13R. As well as packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and both an IP68 and IP69 rating that allows you to use the phone in the shower, it looks like we can expect great things from the OnePlus 13's 6.82-inch screen, particularly when it comes to the refresh rate.
Does the OnePlus 13 have a 120Hz refresh rate?
The OnePlus 13's screen looks set to impress, with a 2K resolution and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It's the refresh rate we're most excited about, however. The flagship phone's display will boast a variable refresh rate of between 1Hz to 120Hz. That means the phone adjusts its refresh rate to suit the content displayed on the screen, ensuring a smoother display and saving battery life.
Does the OnePlus 13R have a 120Hz refresh rate?
The OnePlus 13R may retail for only $600, but we can confirm that the successor to the OnePlus 12R will also pack a variable 1 to 120Hz refresh rate, just like its flagship sibling and predecessor. This time around, expect a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2,780 x 1,264 resolution and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
How higher refresh rates evolved and their benefits

Whether you're planning to pick up the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R, or you have your eye on another 120Hz device, how much do you really know about the benefits of higher refresh rates and why you should shop for a device that offers them?

Does the OnePlus 13 have an IR blaster?
A video playing on the OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13 has made its international debut after launching earlier in its home country of China. The new smartphone offers an excellent camera system, impressive battery life, and a fresh design. But does it include an IR blaster? How about on the OnePlus 13R? It's time to find out.
Is there an IR blaster on the OnePlus 13?

Yes, the OnePlus 13 has an IR (infrared) blaster. This feature allows users to use their smartphone as a remote control for various compatible devices, such as TVs, air conditioners, sound systems, and set-top boxes. This capability is particularly advantageous for those who prefer a streamlined approach to managing multiple gadgets from a single device.

