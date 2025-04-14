 Skip to main content
OnePlus 13T design leaks and it’s got serious iPhone vibes

OnePlus 13T leak
OnePlus 13T leak

OnePlus was one of the first to release its flagship smartphone offering at the beginning of the year, beating everyone – including Samsung – to the punch with its OnePlus 13 series. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were made available  globally on 7 January but there’s another device set to join the line up in the OnePlus 13T. 

OnePlus has already confirmed the device is coming, and there have been a number of leaks surrounding it too, including that it will run on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The latest leak – or leaks we should say – present what the OnePlus 13T could look like though, and well, it’s somewhat familiar.

What will the OnePlus 13T look like?

The device has appeared a couple of times on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo from a number of accounts, and all show the same design, adding weight to their authenticity. In one video, the OnePlus 13T is seemingly able to be balanced on one finger and spun around. 

It features flat edges, round corners and a square-shaped camera module in the top left corner, not too dissimilar from what the current iPhones offer. There is also a physical button on the left edge, expected to be the Quick Key that is replacing the signature alert slider, while the square camera housing appears to feature a triple rear camera. 

OnePlus 13T
OnePlus 13T leak Digital Chat Station / Digital Chat Station / Weibo

In another post, leaker Digital Chat Station presented an image of what they claim to be the OnePlus 13T. The design is consistent with the leaked video, as well as another Weibo post showing a close up of the camera housing, but it’s a much clearer image. The post also claims there will be three colour options, translated as Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray and Heartbeat Pink.

For now, OnePlus has only confirmed the OnePlus 13T is coming “later this month” and it has teased the device’s super slim bezels by comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro. If the leaked designs are accurate however, this device could be even more like iPhone than we first thought.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
