OnePlus has another phone to show us on January 7, 2025

The OnePlus 13R will be joining the OnePlus 13 at its launch event on January 7, 2025. Following official confirmation of the date, OnePlus has shared plenty of information about the OnePlus 13R, which wasn’t mentioned at all in its previous press release. However, if you’re expecting to learn all about the phone, OnePlus is still up to its old tricks of sharing just enough about it to keep us interested while holding back a few choice facts for the big day in January.

Described as a “pocket powerhouse,” OnePlus has not shared what processor or how much RAM the OnePlus 13R will use but does say it’ll have a 6,000mAh battery to power the device. This is a small but significant increase over the OnePlus 12R’s 5,500mAh battery, which was the largest the company had put into a smartphone at the time. The OnePlus 13R will take that crown away from its predecessor.

OnePlus hasn’t shared how big the screen will be but does say it’ll be covered in Gorilla Glass 7i, which was introduced by Corning in mid-2024. It’ll also cover the back of the OnePlus 13R, sandwiching an aluminum frame. The phone will come in two colors — Nebular Noir and Astral Trail — and measure 8mm thick. Another change from the OnePlus 12R is the OnePlus 13R will have a flat screen.

The camera specification will stay under wraps until the event, but we do know it will include two modes designed to help capture movement called Action Mode and Clear Burst. Similarly, OnePlus isn’t talking about the phone’s price yet either, but we’re hoping it’ll be a repeat of the OnePlus 12R’s great value.

In the U.K., OnePlus is encouraging purchases of the OnePlus 13R with a “pre-pay” offer, where a 50 British pound (about $63) down payment on the phone before December 23 will mean an extra 50 pounds off the phone upon release, plus an unnamed special gift worth 250 pounds (about $318). If your heart is already set on the OnePlus 13R, it’s probably worth jumping on this offer. Otherwise, we’ll find out everything about the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13, including the final price, on January 7, 2025.