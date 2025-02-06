OnePlus may launch a compact flagship smartphone

OnePlus may be planning to release another entry into its OnePlus 13 range, and it may be substantially different to other mainstream smartphones. It’s potentially going to be called the OnePlus 13 Mini, and as the name suggests, it’ll be smaller than the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R already available. Is interest in the “compact flagship smartphone” about to see (another) resurgence?

The latest about the unreleased phone concerns the camera, which will apparently feature two 50-megapixel sensors, arranged in a vertical “bar” module on the back of the phone. The main 50MP camera is likely to be joined by a 50MP telephoto for a 2x optical zoom. This comes from the Digital Chat Station Weibo account, a well-known source of information on unreleased mobile devices.

This is slightly different to leaks about the OnePlus 13 Mini in the past, which indicated the phone would have three cameras on the back. While the phone is expected to be smaller than many phones, it will still pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor according to the Digital Chat Station message. This is the same high performance chip found in the OnePlus 13 and other top smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

None of this sounds particularly small, and we have to look back to previous rumors about the OnePlus 13 Mini to find out where it gets its name. The screen may measure 6.31-inches, considerably smaller than the OnePlus 13’s 6.82-inch screen, and the OnePlus 13R’s 6.78-inch screen. This means it may follow a small (no pun intended) trend started by the Vivo X200 Pro Mini in 2024, which has a 6.31-inch screen and a flagship processor.

OnePlus has not mentioned a further OnePlus 13 model, meaning the Mini is not official at this time. It has been suggested the company intends to release it around March 2025, and also that the Mini name is not final. The device may bring back the “T” suffix, not seen since the OnePlus 10T.