Apple and Samsung rivalling phones, earbuds and more due at huge July event

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event has five new products, including the Nord 5 and Pad 3 Lite

By
Five OnePlus products launching in July 2025
OnePlus

OnePlus has confirmed it will host a bumper launch event on July 8, where it will announce five new products, covering phones, headphones, wearables and tablets.

The range of new devices will join the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R and OnePlus Pad 3 which arrived earlier this year as the Chinese firm fills out its product offering to compete against Apple, Samsung and co.

Here’s what we know so far on the five new OnePlus devices arriving on July 8.

1. OnePlus Nord 5

The OnePlus Nord 5 is the next generation of the firm’s mid-range offering, and it will pack a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. OnePlus claims this will make the handset a gaming powerhouse, with the ability to run Call of Duty at 144 fps.

The Nord 5 will also borrow the graphene thermal cooling smarts from the flagship OnePlus 13, which should help keep temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions.

Looking at the image shared by OnePlus of the new products (above) the Nord 5 is on the left and seems to have a dual camera setup and sizable flash on its rear. For those of you wondering, the light blue color is called ‘Dry Ice’.

It’ll likely be competing with the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, two very good mid-range smartphones which will force OnePlus to bring its best to this price point.

The new Nord 5 will replace the OnePlus Nord 4, which impressed us with its all-metal design, excellent screen and long battery life. It appears from the image that OnePlus will be ditching the metal unibody this time around – but we’ll have to wait for the July 8 launch to find out for sure.

2. OnePlus Nord CE5

Less has been revealed about the Nord CE5, but it’s the right of the two phones in the image above, finished in what OnePlus calls its ‘Marble Mist’ colorway and with what appears to be two rear cameras.

It also appears to have a similar design to the Nord 5, but we’d expect the Nord CE5 to arrive with a downgraded chipset, less sharp screen, and a smaller battery.

3. OnePlus Buds 4

OnePlus’ Buds series are its answer to the Apple AirPods, and they bear more than just a passing resemblance to the iconic earbuds – a design trend which seems set to continue going by the product shot above.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will offer dual drivers, dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0 and 3D Audio, along with 47ms ultra-low latency in Game Mode. That’s a significant improvement over the OnePlus Buds 3 which had an audio latency of 94ms. They’ll be available in two colors – Zen Green and Storm Gray.

4. OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm)

A person wearing the OnePlus Watch 3.
The 47mm OnePlus Watch 3 is just too large for some people Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We crowned the original OnePlus Watch 3 the best Android smartwatch when we reviewed it earlier this year, and while there was little to fault at the time, something which did frustrate was the single size option.

OnePlus has heard the feedback from the community, and will introduce us to the smaller, 43mm bodied OnePlus Watch 3 variant on July 8.

We expect it to have much of the same features as its larger, 47mm sibling, with the screen and battery the core aspects in line for shrinkage here.

This is good news for anyone with slender wrists looking for a top smartwatch to pair with their Android smartphone, however it’s not quite as small as the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or the 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3.

5. OnePlus Pad 3 Lite

Rounding out the OnePlus summer launch event will be a new Android tablet in the form of the OnePlus Pad 3 Lite, a more affordable (and perhaps also smaller) variant of the very good, but very large OnePlus Pad 3.

OnePlus is dubbing this its “entry-level tablet” which hopefully bodes well for the price when it’s revealed next month, and we’re told it’ll be available in ‘Aero Blue’ in Europe – which suggests more colors may be available in other regions.

While we currently don’t know which, if any, of the new products will arrive in the US, we’ll have all the information for you come July 8.

