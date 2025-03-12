Hundreds of people are buying this $79 tablet deal at Walmart

You may know Walmart as the king of low prices, but today they’re really showing it with this deal on the Onn. 10.4-inch Tablet Pro. Normally $129, you can get the tablet for $50 off, making it just $79. While this deal lasts, this is one of the best tablets to get if you’re on a budget. They are selling out quickly though, with over 100 sold in the past day alone. So, be quick to tap the button below to see if it is still available, then read on to see why this is the tablet under $100 to buy today.

Why you should buy the Onn. Tablet Pro

The main draw of this tablet is that it is a full-sized tablet under $100. It’s harder to get a decent tablet under this price. Even “undecent” tablets usually go over the $100 mark. However, there is a case for making this your go to tablet for browsing, or even making this a tablet for watching movies. How so? First, it’s 10.4 inch screen has a nice 2K 2000 x 1200 resolution, which is not too shabby for a tablet under $100. Secondly, it has a battery life “up to 17 hours” which won’t exactly get you through War and Peace, but makes this a surprisingly great tablet for reading. Again, the ultimate appeal of this tablet is its affordable price. The 3GB of RAM aren’t going to make it the ultimate mobile game station, for example, but for standard internet activities this deal reminds us why Walmart is a pretty decent place to shop.

To recount what is going on here, the Onn. Tablet Pro is available right now for just $79. That incredible price comes from Walmart reducing the price of this tablet by $50 from its usual $129. There’s even free shipping! And, as you can imagine with a deal like this, it is quite popular. Over 100 people have picked up this deal since yesterday and, at the time of this writing, over 200 have it in their cart, ready to purchase. In other words, if you don’t pick up this tablet now, you may not get the chance later. Tap the button below to see if it is still available at Walmart.

All sold out? Check on these fresh tablet deals for more ongoing offers.