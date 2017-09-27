OpenTable’s app now lets you send reservations through iMessage with iOS 11

Why it matters to you OpenTable released a new feature on its app to help ease the stress of making dinner plans with friends and family.

With the official release of iOS 11 last week, also comes updates on a variety of apps. On Wednesday, September 27, OpenTable announced a new way for diners to discover and share restaurants using its app for the iPhone and iPad. Users are now able to share restaurant and reservation information through iMessage across Apple devices using its new Invite Guests feature.

With the OpenTable app, you can not only make reservations, but you can also view menus, reviews, and photos. It also allows you to earn reward points to put toward your next meal. Since deciding on a place to eat is never an easy task, the app separates restaurants into categories like “New and Hot” or “Near Me Now” for quicker discovery. For those who already know what type of food they’re craving, you can also search based on the cuisine.

Within the updated version of OpenTable, it’s now easier to share dining plans among friends and family. With the new Invite Guests feature, you can instead send your reservations via iMessage — eliminating the hassle of having to wait for RSVPs. All you have to do is tap the “Invite Guests” button when on the reservation confirmation screen and you will be able to invite anyone you like. On the other end, the recipient will see an invite with all the information such as location, date, time, and how many people the reservation is scheduled for. They woll then be able to accept or decline within iMessage and can also see who else is attending.

The app also utilizes the drag-and-drop capabilities introduced within iOS 11. Instead of having to copy and paste, you can simply drag and drop content instead. Since the feature is more iPad focused, you are more restricted on where you can drag and drop on the iPhone.

With OpenTable on the iPad, you can use the iOS 11 feature to drag and drop reservations into Apple Maps and iCal, among others. On the iPhone, you will see a section at the top that allows you drag and drop via iMessage after you complete your reservation.

For those who have already installed iOS 11, OpenTable’s new feature is currently available to use. You can download for free in the App Store or through OpenTable’s website.