Oppo Find N5’s ‘global launch’ isn’t really global

The OPPO Find N5 is poised to become the thinnest smartphone to date. Unfortunately, it won’t be available in two of the world’s largest markets: the U.S. and Europe. We already knew this phone wouldn’t be available in the U.S. After all, OPPO doesn’t have a presence here. The news about Europe is a surprise, however.

In a message to The Tech Chap (via Android Authority), OPPO said, “We carefully tailor our product launchers to each region based on in-depth market research and strategic priorities. The Find N5 will not be launching in Europe.”

This notice is interesting and even more so considering what OPPO said when the Find N5 was announced. At the time, it said, “Interestingly, the message also included this note: the “Find N5 marks a new phase in OPPO’s global expansion.”

The Find N5 may eventually be available in Europe and other regions. However, at launch, we only know of two locations where the device will initially be available: China and Singapore, where it was officially unveiled.

The OPPO Find N5 has impressive specifications, highlighted by its innovative foldable design, which emphasizes thinness and portability. It has an 8.12-inch inner foldable display and a 6.62-inch outer display with 120Hz refresh rates. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which ensures top-notch performance for demanding tasks and gaming. It’s just 8.93mm thick and weighs 229 grams.

If there is one country that should be excited by this news, it is Samsung. The global leader in foldable phones no longer has to worry about competing against the world’s thinnest smartphone in most parts of the globe.

OPPO’s newest phone is available to purchase in China and Singapore on Friday, Feb. 28.