Oppo Find X8 Ultra is the camera flagship I wish I could buy

Oppo has just introduced what is arguably one of the most powerful smartphones out there, especially for folks who obsess over camera prowess. The Find X8 Ultra packs no less than five imaging sensors at the back, which include two high-resolution zoom cameras with a folded lens setup.

The latest from Oppo doesn’t deviate much from the design language of other members in the Find X8 series, but adds more juice to the photography and video capture chops. Leading the charge is a 50-megapixel primary snapper with a massive 1-inch sensor at its heart, a rarity in the smartphone segment.

For long-range capture, it offers a 50-megapixel periscope camera with 3x optical zoom output and relies on an in-house “Super Blue Glass” element to reduce ghosting and glare artifacts. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide snapper also opens the doors for macro capture, allowing users to capture objects within the 10cm range without struggling with focus lock.

Oppo has also equipped the Find X8 Ultra with a secodary zoom camera. This one relies on a triple-prism light reflection design to enable 6x optical zoom capture while relying on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. Finally, we have a dedicated True Chroma Camera for spectral data capture, allowing better control over temperature and white balance in the frame.

All four imaging sensors are also able to capture higher-res 25-megapixel shots, offering the best of pixel-binning and raw detail retention. The camera stack is tuned by the folks over at Hasselblad, offering custom lens modes for retro and cinematic captures. Just like the iPhone 16 Pro, the Find X8 Ultra can also record 4K 120fps videos.

Despite a waistline of just 8.78mm packing a massive camera module, the whole kit offers up to IP69-level of dust and water protection, the best you can get among mainstream smartphones. Over at the front is a 6.82-inch QHD OLED screen, while the lights are kept on by a massive 6,100 mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ticking alongside 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of fast UFS 4.1 storage. Oppo has also unveiled a compact flagship, the Find X8s, offering a triple 50-megapixel rear camera array, MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400+ SoC, and a large 5,700 mAh battery.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like these phones will make it to the US market, and your best bet is to import them from an overseas retailer. Moreover, do keep in mind that raised tariffs and the ending of a de minimis relaxation mean you may have to pay a hefty charge before the package lands at your doorstep.