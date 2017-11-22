Use the Force to protect your iPhone with Otterbox Star Wars cases

Otterbox wants to help protect your phone with the power of the force, thanks to its latest series of Otterbox iPhone cases, called the Symmetry Series Star Wars Collection.

The cases come in a range of different designs, with a number of different Star Wars characters and graphics on them. For example, you could go for the nicely designed graphic of Rey and R2-D2 on Ahch-To, which features the Millennium Falcon in the background, or go for something a little more simple — a red case with the Star Wars logo on the back. Other designs include a graphic of Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and BB-8.

The cases themselves are available for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus — sorry iPhone X users, you’ll have to stick with something else for now. The smaller cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 come in at $45, while the larger ones, built for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, cost $10 more at $55. That’s a solid chunk of change for a phone case — but the Star Wars branding and the good reputation of Otterbox may make it worth it for many people.

The Otterbox Symmetry Series has been around for some time now, and doesn’t just feature the new Star Wars cases. The series is built to offer a ton of drop protection while still remaining relatively true to your phone’s profile. This is an Otterbox — so don’t expect the most sleek cases out there — but at least you can rest assured that your phone is relatively protected. The already-available Otterbox Symmetry Series offers a pretty massive range of options, and it extends beyond iPhones to include the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Plus. In keeping with the Disney theme, Otterbox offers Mickey and Minnie Mouse cases, as well as plain cases for those that want something a little more subtle.

You can get the new Otterbox Symmetry Series Star Wars cases for yourself from the Otterbox website. As mentioned, they’ll cost $45 to $55, depending on your iPhone model.