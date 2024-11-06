 Skip to main content
Outrageous $80 smart ring out-blings the Oura Ring

By
A promotional image of the Rollme R5 Gemstones smart ring.
Rollme

Is the Samsung Galaxy Ring too subtle, and the Oura Ring too plain? If you want your next smart ring to really make a statement, then the Rollme R5 Gemstones may be exactly what you want on your finger. The over-the-top wearable is more vulgar than it is Bvlgari, but there’s no question you’re going to get all the attention you want with this adorning a digit.

Rollme, a brand you have probably never heard of, makes wearable tech and while its smartwatches also have some pretty crazy designs, the R5 Gemstones smart ring goes one step beyond. The dual-ring design sees one half covered in “gemstones” and the other in roman numerals, presumably as a homage to Tiffany’s classic Atlas jewelry range.

A promotional image of the Rollme R5 Gemstones smart ring.
Rollme

While Rollme clearly states the ring is made from stainless steel with an epoxy resin underside, it does not tell us what the gemstones are. Could they be fine cut diamonds? High quality zirconia? Given the current $80 price, it’s probably neither, so don’t get your hopes up. It does have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and comes in a choice of black with silver, or black with gold finishes.

On the tech side, the Rollme R5 has sensors that will track heart rate, blood oxygen, and movement. It’s suited to sleep tracking, but will apparently also count steps, calories, and distance, plus it has the ability to track certain activities in the companion app. Rollme’s hedging its bets regarding battery life, stating it’ll last between three and seven days on a single charge. Unusually, it’s recharged using a proprietary cable that attaches to a magnetic connection on the underside of the ring.

The RingConn Gen 2 next to the third generation Oura Ring.
RingConn Gen 2 (left) and third generation Oura Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smart rings have increased in popularity over the past few years, spearheaded by the excellent Oura Ring, and pushed further into the public eye by the Samsung Galaxy Ring. RingConn has also found success with its simple, good value smart ring, and there’s talk Apple may even release a smart ring in the future. The design is broadly similar across all the current models, and most cost at least $300, so to see one that costs under $100 (in the sale, supposedly) with such a bold design is a surprise.

We have not tested the Rollme R5 Gemstones smart ring, and recommend purchasing the Oura Ring 4 if you want the best smart ring available at the moment. Unfortunately, Oura does not make one with any gemstones embedded in it.

